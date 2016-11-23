Propelair among top 50 cleantech growth companies of 2016

Propelair is delighted to announce that it has been selected as one of this year's top 50 cleantech growth companies in a list compiled by Cambridge Cleantech and KPMG that was unveiled at the recent annual Cleantech Futures Conference.

The list recognises companies that have developed beyond the start-up phase and are showing substantial growth against a range of criteria, from year-on-year revenue growth to higher staffing levels and internationalisation.

Cambridge Cleantech aims to support not only start-ups in the Cleantech sector but also the next generation of growth companies that are showing real potential. The organisation provides opportunities for businesses like Propelair to develop within the fast-growing cleantech marketplace, through business support services, events and knowledge sharing. KPMG – who helped to compile the list – is a founder member of Cambridge Cleantech, and recognises the growing importance of the cleantech sector to both the local economy and the UK economy.

Garry Moore, CEO of Propelair, commented that “our inclusion among this year’s top 50 cleantech growth companies recognises the significant progress made by the business over the past 12 months. Our customer base is rapidly expanding, and we look forward to further collaboration with Cambridge Cleantech during our next phase of growth”.

One of the opportunities presented at yesterday’s conference was the UK launch of the Interreg North Sea SCALE-UP project, which aims to connect innovative SMEs with ‘Corporates’ and promises to provide further opportunities for growth companies like Propelair to increase sales and profitability.

The full list of this year’s top 50 cleantech growth companies can be found on the Cambridge Cleantech website.