The importance of choosing flicker-free LED drivers

Most modern light sources include an element of flicker, which can have serious health implications for all living things, and LED light sources are certainly no exception. epileptic seizures. Long term exposure to imperceptible flicker can trigger serious ailments, such as headaches, eye strain, malaise, visual impairment and even epileptic seizures in a small number of cases. For this reason, IST's iDrive® R&D team made development of flicker-free LED drivers a high priority.

1. What causes flicker in lighting?

Flicker can be defined as the perception of visual unsteadiness induced by a light source which fluctuates with time for a static observer in a static environment. LED Flicker is caused by voltage ripple at the output of the AC power supply. Furthermore, a stroboscopic effect is the change in motion perception induced by a light stimulus whose luminance or spectral distribution fluctuates with time for a static observer in a non‐static environment.

The frequency range in which the stroboscopic effect is typically experienced is from 50 Hz up to 3000 Hz. Stroboscopic effect may occur as a result of product properties or system‐level interactions, such as lamp/dimmer interactions and is especially important when considering lighting for industrial markets, where high speed machines are operating or in garages at home as the lighting stroboscopic effect can make high speed moving parts appear static when they are not.

The degree and effects of flicker depend on a number of variables

• Frequency of the voltage change – Hz.

• How much of a voltage change occurs.

• The type of light source (LED, incandescent, fluorescent, HID, etc.)

• The gain factor of the lamp (gain factor is a measure of how much the light intensity changes when the voltage fluctuates – [% relative change in light levels] divided by [% relative fluctuation in voltage]).

• The amount of natural ambient light within the lit area.

• Mains frequency: the frequency of the flicker is typically equal to either the mains frequency or double the mains frequency (in Europe this would mean flicker is seen at 100Hz or 120Hz in the USA).

2. Why and in which environments is flicker a problem?



According to various scientific studies, a certain number of people are highly susceptible to flashing lights cycling in the 3 to 70 Hz range, which can result in epileptic seizures. Much flicker is invisible to the human eye, but can still affect health. It is the imperceptible flicker (100Hz -150Hz), which can trigger serious ailments as a result of long term exposure, such as headaches, eye strain, malaise and even visual impairment.

Since many people spend between 80-90% of their time indoors in today’s society, it is very difficult to avoid exposure to this persistent frequency flickering. Understandably, it is more important in certain environments to avoid/reduce flicker, such as:

• TV & film studios

• Theatre

• Hospitals/healthcare

• Offices

• Industrial units with moving equipment

• Tunnel lighting

The health effects of flicker depend on a number of physical and physiological factors, as well as the function of frequency, including:

• Position of the light source relative to the centre of the retina

• Spectral characteristics of the light (e.g. bright light is worse than dim; red and alternating red and blue light is the worst kind

• Dimming pattern/degree of difference between light and dark, i.e. lights that go completely dark during the ‘off’ cycle are worse than lights which only dim partially

A recent 118 page study by the Scientific Committee on Emerging and Newly Identified Health Risks (SCENIHR) provided its opinion on emerging or newly-identified health and environmental risks associated with artificial lighting and makes an interesting read. Click here to download SCENIHR study.

3. The danger zone versus the iDrive® safe zone!

Most LED drivers operate at 100Hz or 120 Hz, the range, as shown in the graph (Fig.1) below. Certain LED fixtures, e.g. LED MR16s are particularly susceptible to flicker, due to the size limitations of the LED drivers powering them. By taking simple precautions at the design stage, however, LED drivers can significantly reduce detectable flicker in LED lighting.

IST’s iDrive® range of drivers operate at 85,000 Hz and between 0.05 and 0.2 Flicker index, so are one of the safest LED drivers available and are well within the suggested safe zone, as demonstrated in the diagram (Fig.1) below:

4. How to combat flicker