Reconomy Managing Director Shortlisted for Top Honour

Paul Cox, the Managing Director of Telford-based business Reconomy, has been named as a 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Midlands regional finalist, joining an exclusive group of successful local business people.

Now in its 19th year, the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year programme celebrates individuals that are responsible for building and leading successful and dynamic businesses across the UK.

Split into four regions – London and the South, Midlands, North and Scotland – each regional winner will be announced during a gala event in June 2017. They will then go on to attend a national award ceremony to be held in October 2017 to determine the overall Entrepreneur of the Year.

Reconomy is the UK’s leading provider of outsourced waste management and recycling services. Formed in 1994, the company is responsible for managing approximately 3 million tonnes of waste each year, on average diverting 93% away from landfill.

Paul Cox joined Reconomy in 1999 as Operations Director, bringing with him a strong and hands-on approach to the day-to-day management of numerous business operations. As an existing shareholder in the company, Paul led the sale of Reconomy to private equity firm Bregal Capital in 2006 and was subsequently elevated to Managing Director. He has gone on to prove he is an exceptionally strong leader, who is at the forefront of Reconomy’s current sales growth and expansion.

In 2016, turnover for Reconomy grew by 27% to £111million. This, together with a continued tight control on internal costs, enabled Reconomy’s EBITDA to increase by 30% to £10.2million over the same period.

Commenting on his shortlisting for the award, Paul said: “Naturally I’m honoured and extremely humbled to have been named amongst the finalists for this awards. I’m very proud of everything that has been achieved at Reconomy, particularly in the last few years during which we’ve experienced unprecedented levels of growth. I feel very fortunate to have such a great team supporting me and being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the amazing efforts of everyone at Reconomy.”