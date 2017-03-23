10 Things to expect from your Energy Consultancy

What should your energy consultancy be doing to get you the best business energy solution?

When you’re choosing an energy consultant or energy broker, businesses often look for the cheapest service. But dig a bit deeper and you find there’s more to saving energy – and cash – than knockdown consultancy fees.

For the best value, you need to look at what else your energy consultant is doing to reduce consumption and waste, as these will have a positive impact on your bills, your bottom line, and more besides.

To help you find the best business energy solution for your company, your energy consultant should be doing at least 10 things…

Sorting out your energy and water tariffs

Your energy broker should be working with you and leading business energy suppliers to ensure you’re on the best and the right energy tariffs (and in Scotland only, whether you should change water supplier).

Making sure you comply with regulations

Ensuring your business is compliant with regulations, legislation and standards such as P272, ESOS, ISO50001 and Display Energy Certificates, should be a priority for your energy broker. They should ensure you don’t get caught out.

Doing your bit for the environment

Is your energy consultancy making sure your business is carbon neutral and that you understand what your business carbon footprint is and could be? Making a commitment to reducing your carbon footprint and offsetting it can help reduce energy consumption.

Counting your business energy pennies

It’s hard work – and complex – working out whether the invoices from your energy suppliers are correct. Your business energy consultant should be able to validate your utility bills, fully checking every part and holding your supplier accountable.

Reviewing your water consumption

With so much focus on business energy consumption, your energy consultancy shouldn’t forget water consumption. One way they can help your business reduce consumption, eliminate waste and reduce costs is a water audit.

Telling you how your energy and water use compares

Your energy consultant should be able to benchmark your site’s business energy and water efficiency against other similar businesses. Why does it matter? Because an energy check and water efficiency report tell you what kind of cuts in consumption your business could realistically make.

Putting you back in control of utility use

Can your energy consultant help you monitor and analyse where you’re using water and energy across your business? With the right monitoring software you can track exactly what you’re using.

Giving you an account manager dedicated to you

We think an energy consultant should do more than simply help you with utility procurement. To give you the best advice on ways to reduce energy and water use, and save money, they should provide a dedicated account manager to get to know your business.

Getting your staff involved in reducing utility waste

Has your energy consultant mentioned how your employees can be trained in reducing business energy waste? The Carbon Trust estimates that getting them involved can reduce your annual consumption by as much as 20%.

Providing a plan to manage energy and water bills

To help you see the bigger picture, your energy broker should be providing you with a utility management plan to help you minimise costs and enable you to better control energy provision.

