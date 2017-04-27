DCP228 – understanding the impact on your energy costs (with Infograhic)

27 April 2017, News release from Utilitywise

Under DCP228, distribution charges are changing. Will the incentive for energy management be reduced?

To improve cost transparency, consumers will soon be seeing a notable change in electricity distribution costs. At present, there is a very large difference between the charges for the late afternoon and those costs for the rest of the day. However, thanks to DCP228, in less than a year this situation is set to change.

Check out the infographic below to find out more, or visit our blog.


Click here to enquire about this story 

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by Utilitywise, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.