Wait Less for new Commercial Gas and Electric Meters
Are you waiting for energy supply to be set up and business gas or electricity meters installed on a new site? UTILITYWISE CAN GET METERS INSTALLED - FAST
With our red-carpet treatment, you’ll have your new gas meter box or a commercial electric meter installed pronto.
Common meter issues
- Your business is moving to a new build. Gas and electricity supply needs setting up and meters installed
- You call an energy supplier but meter installations take 8-12 weeks on average
- You have to be in the building in four weeks
- Unexpected costs, such as upfront payments for installation, are hard for you to pay
- You’re confused by meter operator agreements and energy procurement contracts
- You’re wasting time managing the process instead of your business
What Utilitywise does
- We’ll establish when you need the installation done by and act accordingly
- The quickest we’ve got gas and electricity meters installed is six days – our average is just 2-3 weeks
- If your need is urgent, we can speed things up by giving the contract and meter installation to the same supplier
- Once an energy contract is agreed, we’ll book the installation appointment
- Our team can negotiate a no-fee installation if you’re with the same supplier for both – saving as much as £103 on average
A job off your hands
- If energy contracts and meters are a chore too far, our experts can take them off your to-do list
- We save you time by dealing with distribution network and meter operators, suppliers, data collectors, and energy service providers on your behalf
- A new gas and electricity meter installation means lots of form filling – our experts can fill them in for you
- We’ll make sure you get the right meter, whether you’re opening a store or a manufacturing plant
- We can arrange for smart meters to be fitted straight away rather than waiting
NO CREDIT HISTORY? NO PROBLEM
If your business is a start-up and has no credit history, it can be doubly hard to get electricity and gas supply set up and meters installed.
With a vast network of suppliers at their fingertips, our experts will procure a contract that allows a meter to be installed and the costs to be absorbed.
Job done.
UTILITY MANAGEMENT MADE EASY
Whatever your business, we can give you the time to concentrate on your own business while we use our energy expertise to get you the best deal. Talk to us about our Utility Management Plan today.
