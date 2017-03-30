VALVE CONNECT: THE FUTURE OF VALVE MANAGEMENT AND SUPPLY

The production, supply and use of valves are critical to life as we know it today. Without them we could not distribute water and sanitation, mine for ore and minerals, drill for oil and gas or make the electricity to power and heat our businesses and homes.

In one of the great “unseen” industries the global industrial valves market accounted for $70 Billion in 2015, and is expected to reach almost $100 Billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2016 and 2021[1]?

That’s a huge market, but despite this, the valve industry remains very traditional, and has struggled to utilize resources the same way as many others have in this ever more environmentally conscious world.

The introduction of technology, developing faster, more responsive and immediate supply chains, has been slow to penetrate, forcing buyers to accept delivery times of up to a year on occasions, creating delays in large infrastructure projects globally, and still relying on time-consuming manual processes to do what should be done in minutes, not days, weeks or months.

Huge inventories of valves lie in warehouses around the world, much of which has been totally abandoned and forgotten, yet these products have no expiry date and could be easily utilized by many users desperate to cut delivery times for their projects. In the current economic climate, some way has to be found to improve the poor stock utilisation and the attendant costs within the industry from manufacturers and distributors through to end users.

Current estimates put the global inventory at $15 Billion. How much of that is actually waste or products simply looking to find a buyer? How many stockists actually know the value of their unused, unrealised inventory?

Valve Connect is here to challenge the status quo, and change the way we manage the sale, supply and stock management of valves, with a revolutionary online platform accessible from anywhere on any device and at any time. This is something completely new in the supply of industrial products, bringing the most innovative technology available in online stock management and communication to what has been a highly traditional market.

Valveconnect.com enables the valve industry to step into the world of 24/7 supply; for markets to become more fluid; businesses more competitive; and greater opportunity for growth.

And mostly importantly the impact on the bottom line is significant. No more guessing at to what valves are already in stock, no more hidden inventory. No more rising costs of storage, or the risk of producing the same specification over and over. No more searching for buyers. No more delays

Valve Connect is the future of the valve industry here today.

[1] Zion Market Research published a new report titled “Industrial Valves Market by Type (Gate, Butterfly, Ball, Check, and Globe) Market for Oil & gas, Chemical, Power, Water & Wastewater and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021” in August 2016.