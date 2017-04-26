Northern Power Systems and Eos Energy Storage Partner to Supply Integrated Battery Storage Solutions

Turnkey product breaks sub £400/kWh installed cost barrier to enable utility energy storage markets

Edie Live 2017 [Exhibitor Pod 11, Hall 12] Northern Power Systems (TSX: NPS) and Eos Energy Storage (“Eos”) announce a strategic partnership to develop and offer integrated energy storage systems (ESS) for utilities and commercial/industrial customers. The initiative combines the safe, ultra-low cost Eos Aurora® DC battery system with Northern Power’s advanced energy storage inverter, controls, and engineering expertise. The suite of integrated solutions provides 4 hours of usable energy using modular 250kW battery building blocks that are scalable for multi-MW applications.

“Batteries represent a significant portion of the performance and cost of an energy storage system,” said Chris McKay, Director of Sales at Northern Power Systems. “By using the Eos Aurora, we can deliver a fully integrated ESS solution at an all-in, installed price of less than £400/kWh—depending on project size and location but always with the quality, functionality and reliability that is characteristic of Northern Power. We believe this offering will allow more customers than ever to access the benefits of an on-site energy storage system.”

Northern Power and Eos are jointly developing and supplying industry-leading, turnkey ESS solutions offering seamless integration of batteries, power conversion, and controls along with installation and maintenance services as needed. The joint product represents a cost-effective option for utilities who want to provide relief in grid constrained areas, lower capacity payments, defer substation upgrades, and/or better integrate renewable energy. The integrated product is also appropriate for large commercial and industrial facilities looking to lower demand and peak energy charges, or provide resiliency against grid outages.

“Northern Power’s patented converter architecture and advanced controls technology are an excellent match for Eos’ battery offering. The team’s engineering capabilities will ensure successful system integration and performance for major utilities around the world,” said Eos Vice President of Business Development, Philippe Bouchard. “We are gratified to work on these projects with Northern and their clients, and Eos looks forward to deepening this relationship through the collaborative Eos AegisTMintegration program.”

The revolutionary Eos Aurora battery solution is powered by the company’s aqueous, zinc hybrid cathode Znyth® technology and offers game-changing cost and performance for a critical segment of the energy storage market. With a volume price of £150/kWh for the DC system and an expected life of 5,000 full depth-of-discharge cycles, the Eos Aurora offers the best-fit solution for multi-hour energy storage applications.

Northern Power’s FlexPhase™ power converter technology leverages a modular, compact, and efficient design that is easy to service. The platform allows for a wide range of DC voltages suitable for a variety of battery types. Northern Power’s proprietary PowerRouter™ controls allow for seamless transitions between grid and islanded operation, as well as black start capability. The grid-friendly design improves power quality and system stability.

Northern Power’s engineering design team is supporting integration of the Eos Aurora DC battery system with Northern Power’s advanced power converters and control software, to deliver a superior performance solution and ease-of-installation in the field. Eos and Northern Power initiated the partnership by focusing on development and optimization in 2016 and plan to deliver fully-integrated products to major utilities in the second quarter of 2017.

Northern Power is attending edie Live, NEC Birmingham from May 23 through May 24. Additional information regarding the integrated battery energy solution will be available at Northern Power Systems’ Exhibitor Pod 11, Hall 12.

About Northern Power Systems

Northern Power Systems designs, manufactures, and sells wind turbines and power technology products, and provides engineering development services and technology licenses for energy applications, into the global marketplace from its US headquarters and European offices.

Northern Power Systems has over 40 years’ experience in technologies and products generating renewable energy.

Northern Power’s FlexPhase™ power converter platform uses patented architecture and advanced controls technology for advanced grid support and generation applications.

Northern Power Systems provides turn-key solutions for microgrid and remote applications.

Northern Power Systems offers comprehensive in‐house development services, including systems level engineering, advanced drivetrains, power electronics, PM machine design, and remote monitoring systems to the energy industry.

Northern Power Systems currently manufactures the NPS™ 60 and NPS™ 100 turbines. With over 12 million run time hours across its global fleet, Northern Power wind turbines provide customers with clean, cost effective, reliable renewable energy.

Patented next generation permanent magnet direct drive (PMDD) technology uses fewer moving parts, delivers higher energy capture, and provides increased reliability due to reduced maintenance and downtime.

To learn more about Northern Power Systems, please visit www.northernpower.com.

About Eos Energy Storage

Eos’ mission is to deliver energy storage solutions that enable safe, reliable, and cost-leading electricity for utilities and their customers. Eos produces a long-life, inherently safe, and easy-to-install DC battery system designed for grid-connected applications, as well as commercial and industrial markets. The Eos Aurora® is the lowest cost and highest performance energy storage system designed to optimize grid infrastructure, enhance reliability, and to reduce costs associated with peak demand