The Planet Mark™ & edie Live team up on carbon clinic

The Planet Mark™ sustainability certification programme has teamed up with edie Live 2017 to bring the "first ever" advice clinic on carbon management to show.

The Planet Mark™ Carbon Management Clinic is being offered for the first time at edie Live as part of the show’s sustainability Advice Clinics.

Visitors are able to book online for their free 20-minute one-to-one surgeries with The Planet Mark™’s carbon footprinting and sustainability experts. They will be offering advice on a wide range of issues including carbon footprinting, carbon strategy and planning, environmental policy, data collection, target setting, employee and supplier engagement, communication, and monitoring and reviewing.

Nadia Karagianni, sustainability consultant at The Planet Mark™, said: “Carbon management is an essential pre-requisite to good practice in sustainability. It brings many benefits too, including contributing to tackling climate change, cutting costs, reducing risk, enhancing reputation, engaging employees and stakeholders, and winning new business. That’s why we’re excited to be providing one-to-one expert advice on carbon management for the first time at edie Live 2017. Anyone interested in our surgeries should sign up now before spaces book up.”

The edie Live Advice Clinics were launched last year and have been expanded this year following a successful debut in 2016.

"Giving attendees access to free, one-to-one, tailored advice is a fantastic visitor benefit and reinforces why edie Live is a ‘written in red, underlined, circled three times, cannot be changed’ date for your diary," commented Will Parsons, edie content director. ""This year we have expanded the clinics adding new experts and new topics and we’re very excited to welcome The Planet Mark™ which will be hosting our first-ever clinic dedicated exclusively to carbon management.”

Founded by sustainability consultancy Planet First in association with the iconic Eden Project, The Planet Mark™ is a sustainability certification awarded to businesses, properties, new developments and projects that are committed to reducing their carbon emissions. It is a low resource programme that is proven to work. On average, Planet Mark-certified businesses make a 5% carbon saving each year per employee through energy use, waste, water, travel and procurement.

Face-to-face sessions will take place within edie Live's own dedicated Advice Clinic ‘pod’ within the exhibition area. As well as carbon management, the clinics cover everything from sustainable procurement to modern slavery, and according to edie Live, are “designed to give practical, tailored advice to any organisation or individual looking to drive sustainability forward”.

edie Live is the UK's leading event for sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals. Alongside the Advice Clinics, this year’s exhibition will also feature seminars on key industry themes of energy management, resource efficiency and onsite generation; edie Live 2017 Strategy and Innovation Stage, helping delegates understand the broader risks and opportunities for driving profit, innovation and brand value through sustainability leadership, the Low Carbon Vehicle Zone, and much more.

The Planet Mark™’s Carbon Management Clinic will be open throughout the two-day edie Live event running from May 23-24 at Birmingham’s NEC.

Book your free one-to-one surgery with a member of The Planet Mark™'s carbon management specialist team.

For more information about The Planet Mark™ visit http://www.theplanetmark.com/