The end of the beginning â€“ ISO 20400 is launched! ISO 20400, the first and only international standard for sustainable procurement practice, was launched on 20th April 2017. Action Sustainability were at the heart of its development. Read our blog to find out more... ... http://www.actionsustainability.com/news/667/The-end-of-the-beginning--ISO-20400-is-launched/

N.B. The information contained in this entry is provided by Action Sustainability, and does not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of the publisher.

© Faversham House Group Ltd 2017. edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.



