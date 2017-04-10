WPL looks to Europe for growth in domestic packaged treatment plant

Wastewater specialist WPL has launched a bi-lingual website for the WPL Diamond compact packaged treatment plant. The investment in digital marketing for European customers builds on a successful 10 years for the WPL Diamond range in France.

The suitability of the WPL Diamond for use in domestic applications means it is necessary to give ordinary householders, who may not have specialist knowledge of wastewater treatment, a clear understanding of the products capability and installation requirements.

Gareth Jones, managing director of Hampshire-based WPL said, "WPL has been at the forefront of wastewater treatment for 26 years and our priority has always been consistency in the quality of our products. The WPL Diamond range provides value for customers over the long-term and delivers on environmental responsibility too."

Web campaign

WPL's new website is easy to navigate and focused at customers who are seeking basic information about the products. The website, which can be accessed in French and English supports WPL's new campaign - Simple, Reliable & Discreet - aims to raise awareness among customers of the key benefits of the WPL Diamond package wastewater treatment plant over traditional septic tanks.

This refers to how, unlike the traditional septic tanks, the modern packaged wastewater (sewage) treatment plants are designed with an aerated process for todays increased volume of water usage in everyday life. The WPL Diamond has an added advantage of a high quality process in a compact, single tank which is easy to install and maintain.

Jones said, "The new website and campaign supports our network of independent experts who match our values for delivering high quality, reliable products. We believe that by investing in our brand, we are also investing in our network; ensuring that they are given the right tools to maintain and grow their businesses."

The robust system has minimal maintenance requirements, is entirely below ground and with the flushest lid on the market, visual impact to the landscape is reduced. The campaign informs customers that they will not even know that the WPL Diamond is on their property.

KLG Services Ltd have been installing and servicing sewage treatment plants in the UK for over 25 years. Ken Green, Managing Director of KLG Services Ltd said, Ã¢â‚¬Å“As an installer and service provider, I know that the WPL Diamond that I am servicing after 25 years since its installation will be the same high quality as the day that it went into the ground. If I had the choice, I would always choose to install a WPL Diamond which is why I recommend it to my customers.

"In my view, if you invest in your home, why wouldn't you invest in your wastewater treatment plant? Especially considering it can help with increasing your property re-sale value."

Technical compliance

WPL began testing on the WPL Diamond in 2006 in order to fully comply with European and French standards. The package plants conform to European standard NF EN12566-3 2014 (CE marked) and agrÃ©ments ministÃ©riels - 5 to 20 EH: n°2015-011-ext1Ã 3.

Andrew Baird, technical director of WPL and Convenor of British Water Package Treatment Plant focus group (PTP) said, "The WPL Diamond is fully compliant with French legislation and has been independently tested multiple times at an accredited testing facility in Aachen, Germany."

Market strength

Gareth Jones said WPL is confident its European investment will pay off, despite market fears over the implications of Brexit.

He said, "France is our closest trading partner and we are committed to the growth of the WPL Diamond within the French market. The technical expertise of a company like WPL is valued by our European clients, and it is a market where a high amount of technical input is required, a need which is unlikely to diminish post-Brexit."

