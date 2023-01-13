‘A major pro-business opportunity’: UK’s green economy reacts to the Skidmore Net-Zero Review

The Mission Zero report was published on Friday by MP Chris Skidmore, based on the 1,800 responses from businesses and climate experts, making it one of the largest engagement exercises on net-zero in the UK.

It was commissioned by the UK Government late last year, under Liz Truss, who wanted to assess the best way for the UK to reach its legally binding 2050 climate target while maximising opportunities for economic growth, business prosperity, innovation and social sustainability. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has already concluded that the transition can be delivered with 0.5-1% of GDP if properly managed.

The message from the new Review is clear – that the UK Government’s current approach is neither aligned with climate science, nor designed to maximise the economic and social opportunities of the transition. It details a cocktail of inconsistent policies, mismanaged reporting structures and a lack of detail against existing commitments that could cause “significant risks” in the form of delays and added costs.

It sets out more than 100 policy interventions that could help to turn this trend on its head, unlocking green economic growth and contributing to levelling up ambitions. Many of these could be made in the Budget, due in March, or the court-ordered update to the Net-Zero Strategy.

As we digest and analyse these recommendations, so are notable figures and groups across the UK’s green economy. Here, we round up the latest reaction.

WWF UK’s chief executive Tanya Steele:

“This comprehensive review shows the grass is greener with net-zero. Not only is it good for the climate, nature and our health, but it’s the key to our future prosperity. It’s concerning that the UK Government has been stop-start in its policies and implementation plans for net zero across renewable energy, food and farming and economic security – at a time we’ve never needed it more.

“WWF now urges the Government to take on the Review’s recommendations and deliver on its promise to meet the net zero target with a clear strategy – helping not only the planet, but families struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.”

E3G’s campaigns director Ed Matthew:

“This review has confirmed what business already knows. Net zero is not only essential to human survival, it is the greatest economic opportunity of our time. To unleash this extraordinary potential requires net-zero to be put at the heart of the government’s economic mission, policies and investment. The Prime Minister must act immediately to deliver Mission Zero.”

The Aldersgate Group’s executive director Nick Molho:

“The Skidmore Review is absolutely right to emphasise that the net-zero transition is a major pro-business and pro-investment opportunity and that delaying this transition will increase costs and risk the UK missing out on the significant economic opportunities it presents. Businesses have long recognised this, which is reflected in the rapidly growing number of businesses that are taking on ambitious net zero emission targets backed by clear delivery strategies. In the challenging economic and social context currently faced by the UK, a rapid shift towards net-zero offers much-needed investment, competitiveness and job creation opportunities for UK businesses and investors in varied sectors such as construction, energy, manufacturing, engineering, transport and finance.

“The findings and recommendations of the Skidmore Review are based on an impressive degree of engagement with businesses and civil society, providing a direct window into what businesses, public bodies and civil society need from the UK Government to deliver net-zero and secure the economic opportunities associated with it. The Government should use the recommendations of this review to produce a strengthened Net Zero Strategy early this year. It should also crack on with some of the most pressing policy recommendations highlighted in the report, such as developing grid infrastructure, full power sector decarbonisation, energy efficiency in homes, resource efficiency, and business models to support the rollout of carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other low carbon solutions urgently needed by heavy industry.

“We welcome the fact that the Skidmore review has shed light on the importance of making clear policy decisions on a range of cross-cutting issues that are critical to get to net-zero but often overlooked. In particular, accelerating the rollout of power grid infrastructure, aligning planning reforms with the net zero target, setting up an Office for Net Zero Delivery, implementing measures to restore the natural environment, and focusing on improving resource efficiency across the economy are all essential to meet the UK’s emission reduction targets in a way that is timely, co-ordinated and cost-effective.”

The Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology’s (REA) chief executive Dr Nina Skorupska:

“This Review must finally settle any political and economic debate as to why net-zero is essential. This has to mark a watershed moment, ending political hesitation and offering the catalyst to a cleaner, more prosperous future.

“The Net Zero Review, above all else, makes it clear that the energy transition is as much an economic opportunity as an environmental imperative and that action must be accelerated.

“The REA warmly welcomes the recognition of the need for much more renewable deployment, highlighting the demand for a complete range of renewable and clean technologies to all play their part, as well as the transition to a circular economy.”

Net-Zero North West’s chair Carl Ennis:

“We congratulate Mr Skidmore and his team for a comprehensive and insightful report. As the report notes, net-zero is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and the UK is well placed to benefit. But as an international company, we see that there is a global race for green investment and the UK runs the risk of falling behind or losing out completely in some areas. It is not that there is a lack of ideas or strategies. Rather, we need the Government to deliver on existing plans and provide greater policy certainty to unlock business investment. We must also stop our siloed approach to this problem, as we do in the decarbonisation of cities, for example and adopt whole systems solutions. We hope the Government will take on board the messages in this report and adopt its recommendations.”

WSP’s executive director Rachel Skinner, also former President of the Institution of Civil Engineers:

“‘Mission Zero’ answers the exam question about whether the UK’s pursuit of net zero is worth it. In a word: ‘Yes’. Business, the public sector and local communities have spoken; there is a clear mandate for climate action towards net zero. Speeding up investment and effort will reduce cost and climate risk, while helping the UK hold onto its leadership position on the world stage. Through an infrastructure and built environment lens, we know that the changes required – physical and digital, cultural and behavioural, local and national – are key to unlocking net zero and its wider benefits for growth, skills and resilience.

“The Skidmore Review helps to cut through net-zero complexity, recognising that success will rely as much on local change through delegation, clear information, meaningful incentives and trust as it does on clear, stable Government commitment to delivery.”

UK100’s chief executive Polly Billington:

“This independent review confirms what UK100 has been saying for years: local authorities are the key to achieving the UK’s net-zero goals. We were delighted to work with Chris Skidmore MP on the review and welcome it, particularly the recommendation to end the disjointed mess of short-term, competitive local authority funding pots. This move would help communities maximise the economic and social benefits of Net Zero while making the most cost-effective use of resources.

“UK100 is committed to empowering local leaders to deliver on the UK’s ambitious climate targets, but we need central government to take heed of the Net Zero Review’s findings and commit to unlocking the ambition of local authorities to deliver the most successful version of [the transition].”

The Climate Group’s chief executive Helen Clarkson:

“We welcome [this review] and [the] timely findings about the economic opportunities of net-zero. 2022 showed us the urgency of transitioning to net zero and away from fossil fuels: flooding in Pakistan, drought in the Horn of Africa, the energy crisis because of the Ukraine war, heatwaves in the UK, dried-up riverbeds in Europe and the US – the impacts of climate change are everywhere.

“Companies we work with, as well as many others, are already taking important steps to transition away from fossil fuels and toward a net-zero future. But they need long-term clarity and certainty from the UK and other governments, to be able to confidently speed up their transition, and by extension the transition of the United Kingdom.”

“So, the UK Government must go full throttle and invest in innovative renewable energy projects, break down barriers to electric driving by upgrading the grid and infrastructure, stimulate zero-carbon steel and concrete – all of which will drive new green technologies and jobs. That will boost the economy and position the UK as a global leader in the net zero future. Every purchasing decision, every investment decision, and every policy decision of this government must have climate front and centre – it can’t afford not to.”

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas:

“The overriding message from this review is one of urgency. We don’t have a moment to lose in our race to tackle the climate emergency – yet this Tory Government is content to flip-flop on fracking, greenlight new oil and gas and approve a climate-busting coal mine.

“If this review is to be met with any level of seriousness within Whitehall, then it has to spell an end to the Government’s current approach of ducking, dodging and delaying action.”

Environmental Audit Committee chairman Philip Dunne MP:

“Skidmore’s review demonstrates, unequivocally, the countless opportunities net-zero brings. His emphasis on clarity and leadership cannot be understated. In some areas the UK Government has made major advances in tackling climate change, and its stated ambition is undoubted. But inconsistent policies and a lack of coherence across Government in implementation, with little effective cross-departmental governance, does not give confidence to those sectors that will drive real change and develop green skills.

“Getting the tools in place to deliver net zero makes economic sense, and can cement our role as a world leader in tackling climate change. The benefits are too critical to get this wrong.

“The review reflects many issues the Environmental Audit Committee has been calling for over the years.”

IEMA’s deputy chief executive and director of policy and external affairs, Martin Baxter:

“We welcome the publication of the review and the clear message that climate action is good for economic competitiveness and our future prosperity. Many of its recommendations echo what IEMA believes needs to happen if we are to meet our 2050 obligations. This includes tackling the huge challenge of decarbonising heat by legislating so that no new homes are built with gas boilers after 2025.

“The review urges the government to get behind the work of the Green Jobs Delivery Group so that the right mixture of green jobs and skills are available in the workforce, which IEMA views as critical to delivering the low carbon transition.

“The government must rapidly consider the outcomes of the review and recalibrate the UK’s strategy for achieving net zero so that industry can get on with the job of delivery.”

This is a breaking news story. The edie team will add more reaction as we receive it.