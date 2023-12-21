A very merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2024 from edie!

The edie team will be signing off for a festive break from Friday (22 December) and will be returning refreshed on Tuesday 2 January. Here, we round up some of the articles and interviews you can access during the break, and look ahead to some key dates for your diary in early 2024.

As we look forward to the New Year, it’s worth taking some time to reflect on all of the trials, tribulations and breakthrough successes that we saw this past year.

Regarding trials and tribulations, the energy price crisis and cost-of-living crisis have continued, presenting fresh challenges to raising funding for sustainable business initiatives and engaging with consumers. The UK Government has back-pedalled on key green policies and a looming general election has necessitated a rethink of how Britain’s green economy should effectively engage with policymakers. Live conflicts across the world, compounded by extreme weather and the continuing fall-out of the pandemic, continue to undermine sustainable development efforts.

In terms of opportunities, the year began with a bang with the Net-Zero Review. This set out, in no uncertain terms, how an accelerated and well-managed transition would be a major socio-economic boon, building in energy security, generating jobs and reducing risks. 2023 has involved the launch of the first truly global sustainability disclosure frameworks from the ISSB, the completion of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures’ (TCFD) final recommendations, and a new global commitment to treble renewables and double energy efficiency improvement rates, to name but three of our best-read stories.

Whichever way you see it, it’s been another hugely busy year for anyone working in environmental sustainability. To help you recap on COP28, the Net-Zero Review and everything in between, edie has rounded up some of our most popular stories of the year – especially for those of you in need of some reflection. These roundups are member-exclusive.

Read the January – June 2023 recap here and read the July – December 2023 recap here.

Keeping with this reflective mood, the edie team looked through the archives of our monthly green innovations briefings, powered by Springwise, to hand-select ning of 2023’s biggest cleantech stories. Do you remember the UK Government’s announcements on funding for solar from space? Were you captivated by the story of how cash-strapped leisure centres turned to heat recycling from data centres to slash bills? And do you want to know more about how robots can help to conserve and restore ocean habitats? If you answered ‘yes’ to any of the above, our yearly green innovation briefing can be found here.

Readers keen to get into the festive mood, meanwhile, will be happy to know that we’ve lined up some Christmas-themed conversations in the new episode of the Sustainability Uncovered podcast, hosted in association with Lloyds Bank.

Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you. The new episode features new and exclusive interviews on climate cafes, COP28 and what the New Year may hold for green finance. There’s also a news in brief section and a big fat quiz of the year to test our editorial team. Tune in here.

So, that’s well and truly it for another year. We’ll be back on 2 January 2023 and in the meantime, from all of the edie team, we wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Luke Nicholls (publisher), Matt Mace (content editor), Sarah George (deputy editor) and Sidhi Mittal (reporter)

Dates for your diaries in early 2024

Online events

We hope that all of our readers have a relaxing festive break, ready to return refreshed and with renewed ambition for 2024.

To kick-start the year, we will be hosting a 45-minute online masterclass with PHS on 10 January. This event is free to attend and will provide you with the information, insight and inspiration you need to shape your organisation’s electric vehicle strategy in 2024 and beyond. This is one not to be missed for fleet managers and energy professionals in particular. Full details and event registration can be found here.

Expect many more online exclusive events in the first quarter of 2024 from edie, including a special in late January as part of our ever-popular ENGAGE campaign on sustainability reporting, communications and engagement. Dates, times and speakers will be announced in due course.

edie 24 and the edie Awards

For face-to-face events, March is a highlight in the edie calendar. The edie Awards 2024 will be presented at a glittering ceremony at London’s Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on Wednesday 6 March. You can view a shortlist for the Awards here and book your tickets for the ceremony here.

Then, on March 20-21, it’s edie 24. This is our biggest face-to-face event of the year, where we will bring together hundreds of sustainability and business leaders for two days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking and collaborative workshops. Speakers confirmed so far for this award-winning event include naturalist and presenter Chris Packham; Net-Zero Review author Chris Skidmore MP and Claire O’Neill, chair of the WBCSD and former UK Minister for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Tickets for the event are available now on an individual, group and sharing basis, with a full price list available here.

With places limited, edie users are encouraged to book edie 24 tickets now. You can secure your place here.