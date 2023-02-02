Accelerate climate action and circular leadership in 2023 with edie’s new reports

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Corporate sustainability continues to evolve as we enter 2023. From the rise in greenwashing, to a renewed focus on green finance and biodiversity, it is clear that businesses that want to take sustainability seriously need to think about strategies holistically.

There are key themes that are prominent in ambitious sustainability strategies: decarbonisation and circularity, which act as the threads through which all parts of climate action can be championed. With many businesses revamping their corporate targets in 2023, edie has today (2 February) published two new reports exploring what action looks like across closed-loop systems and net-zero targets.

Net-Zero

As we saw through the recent COP27 climate summit, a rapid and just transition to net-zero carbon business is only possible through ambitious and robust decarbonisation strategies, backed by government and investors, along with technological innovations which advance the cause.

But it’s clear that more rigorous and immediate actions are needed this year, if we are to halve emissions by 2030 and limit global warming to 1.5C.

edie’s SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops were about making that climate action happen. Held at the IET London events centre in November 2022, this unique event brought together energy and sustainability leaders across all major sectors along with decarbonisation experts and industry bodies, for a full day of innovation and co-creation.

This report summarises the key outputs from five collaborative roundtable discussions that took place on the day. These discussions saw participants co-create solutions to key net-zero challenges and discuss exciting new opportunities that lie ahead in 2023 with like-minded peers.

—-CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE NET-ZERO ACTION REPORT—-

Circular economy

Amidst the converging crises of Covid-19, climate and conflict, the circular economy represents a means to save the planet as well as a multi-trillion-dollar market opportunity. For businesses, circular economy principals are fundamental to eliminating waste, reducing costs, increasing resilience and delivering on future competitiveness.

But the inconvenient truth is that a circular economy is far from being achieved; total waste generation continues to mount, recycling rates are not increasing at the pace required, and circular products and packaging materials are not being scaled up fast enough. It is clear that businesses need to rapidly shift from circular economy ambition into action.

edie’s Circular Economy Action Workshops were about making that action happen. Held at the IET London events centre in October 2022, this unique event brought together sustainability leaders across all major sectors along with circular economy experts and industry bodies, for a full day of innovation and co-creation.

This report summarises the key outputs from five collaborative roundtable discussions that took place on the day. These discussions saw participants co-create solutions to key circular economy challenges and discuss exciting new opportunities that lie ahead in 2023 with like-minded peers.

—-CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY ACTION REPORT—-