AI to tackle food waste and next-gen floating wind turbines: The best green innovations of January 2023

Solar and wind power are playing a crucial role in the energy transition. In the US, Standard and Poor’s Global Market Intelligence reports that new wind and solar generation capacity is expected to come online at record levels in 2022. But there remain challenges for both sources of renewable energy – challenges that innovators are currently working to overcome.

For example, two of this month’s innovations are focused on making solar and wind power viable in new situations. And, as renewable energy is rolled out, new forms of energy storage also need to be developed and scaled up in ways that do not harm the environment. This is the challenge that the third innovation looks to overcome.

Elsewhere, innovators are looking at how, in addition to preventing new emissions, we can remove the carbon dioxide that is already in the atmosphere.

Lastly, we look at two innovations to tackle food waste – one by converting it into a soil improver and the other by using AI to prevent wastage in restaurants in the first instance.

Dual-bladed floating wind turbines

Image: Seawind

Engineering and tech company Seawind Ocean technology has developed a floating offshore wind turbine demonstrator that can produce 6.2MW of energy. The company claims the floating wind turbine can be installed in any ocean environment – including ultra-deep waters and areas that see frequent cyclones.

Called the 6-126, the turbine uses a teetering hinge to separate the shaft and rotor – protecting the turbine from harmful and heavy loads. An active yaw control allows the turbine to run at higher speeds. The turbines are assembled harbour-side using land-based cranes, and do not require the use of installation vessels, making them easy to site.

The company has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Petrofac—a leading international service provider to the energy industry—to build the offshore turbine. Completed turbines are expected to be installed in European waters by the first quarter of 2024.

Solar panels that mimic bricks

Image: CNW Group/ Mitrex

Traditionally, installing solar panels has been difficult for urban dwellers with little or no access to a rooftop or garden. Now, Canadian company Mitrex has developed a new system that can bring solar power to almost any home. The company has created a building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) material that looks like a regular stone, brick, glass, or wood facade.

Used as cladding, the BIPV material can cover old siding or be used as a first choice in new builds. The material can be cut to a range of sizes and shapes to fit in with the desired design, making it possible to generate power from any surface that gets sunlight.

A single panel generates up to 350W of power, and the company offers several different pricing options. Customers can choose between owning the entire system and the power, or just the installed hardware.

Ground-breaking batteries for remote communities

Image: AMTE Power

There is a pressing need to scale-up production of safe, stable battery technology to support the growth of renewable energy while maintaining energy security. In pursuit of this goal, UK-based renewable energy and battery specialist AceOn has teamed up with battery pioneer AMTE Power to use next generation solar-powered energy storage units to bring electricity to remote sub-Saharan African communities. AceOn has developed the AceOnPES (portable energy storage) power unit which will run on sodium-ion battery cells produced by AMTE.

While conventional lithium-ion batteries use raw materials—such as lithium and cobalt—that are in finite supply, sodium is plentiful almost everywhere and can be extracted using minimal energy. This could allow wider and cheaper battery manufacture. Moreover, because they lack heavy metals, sodium-ion batteries are also much easier to recycle, and their use would eliminate much of the risk of pollution from both mining and battery disposal.

Although sodium battery technology is not new, there has been an uptick in interest in developing technologies recently. The realisation that lithium is a finite resource, and that mining it is extremely polluting, has spurred several researchers and companies to take another look at sodium battery technology.

Undersea corn waste carbon storage

Image: CROPS

As the world ramps up the fight against global warming, there is a growing realisation that no single technology will provide all the emission reductions needed to meet climate goals. Rather, a portfolio of mitigation measures will be needed – and carbon capture and sequestration (using nature-based and man-made solutions) will form an important part of this mix.

A new enterprise—called CROPS (‘Crop Residue Ocean Permanent Sequestration’)—is aiming to sequester carbon from crop residue by storing it deep under the ocean. The project focuses on corn, which extracts a larger proportion of carbon dioxide from the air than most other crops. The plan would package ‘stover’—corn waste made up of stalks, roots, and leaves—into enormous 1500-pound bales that would then be sunk thousands of feet below the ocean’s surface.

At those depths, low temperatures, high pressures, and a lack of free oxygen mean the bales would decompose very slowly. As a result, the carbon stored in the bales would be locked away for around 1,000 years.

More sustainable fertiliser

Image: Aquagrain

At least 30% of all food produced each year is wasted, with some studies putting the figure closer to 40%. This is before we even account for organic waste which would not have ended up as food for humans, including animal food, animal waste and plant byproducts.

Seeking to tackle this challenge while also reducing the agriculture sector’s reliance on chemical fertilizers is Ipswich-based Aquagrain. It has developed a process which sterilises food waste and converts it into an organic material that can absorb up to 30 times its mass in water. This material can be applied to crops, reducing the need for chemical fertiliser and also ensuring more efficient water distribution.

This latter quality makes Aquagrain a promising solution for warmers working in arid or water-stressed regions. Trials in the Middle East have resulted in yield increases of up to 40% and a reduction in water requirements of up to 50%.

Aquagrain was one of four winners of the Foodtech Challenge. The winners were announced this month at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and will share a $2m grant funding prize.

AI-enabled restaurant cameras to tackle food waste

Image: Orbisk

Staying on the topic of food waste, in many developed nations, like the UK, the majority of the food waste produced domestically each year occurs at the point of customer use. In other words, our restaurants, cafes and groceries account for more waste than that generated across the supply chain.

One digital solution to this challenge has been posed by Orbisk, which provides cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) software to professional kitchens. The cameras, after observing food waste patterns, can quantify and predict food waste trends. This can help kitchen staff in not ordering or preparing excess food, or modifying menus to downsize often-wasted elements of meals.

Orbisk claims that, in trials of the systems, the typical business will reduce food waste by at least 50% in its first year.

Springwise is the global innovation intelligence platform for positive and sustainable change. With a growing database of 11,000+ innovations, we are the place of record for innovation that matters. Springwise.com.