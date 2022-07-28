Ambition, action and advocacy: What does better business look like?

The climate crisis is raging. Technologies are evolving. The future of work is upon us and new paradigms of growth are emerging. NOW is the time to reinvent business models, shift corporate cultures, change our understanding of value, and reposition business as a force for positive change.

edie’s Better Business is about making that change happen, from the top. This series of quarterly roundtable discussions will unite CEOs and board-level directors for much-needed dialogue around the future of sustainable business.

Our inaugural discussion of the series focuses on purpose, culture and impact. How can business be a force for good in the world and for ourselves? How can business leaders build a company culture which balances purpose and profit? And how can we have a more positive impact on our workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment? The second in the series looked at business models, systems change and sustainable growth.

This latest report provides a detailed summary of our third discussion in the Better Business series, hosted in association with our session sponsor, Inspired PLC. The discussion took the theme of “Ambition, Action and Advocacy ” with a total of 15 UK-based business leaders coming together at the Haymarket Hotel in London on 25 May 2022.

With the global transition to net-zero underway and the need for sustainable development widely recognised, what would a truly ambitious corporate approach be? How can ambitions be turned into meaningful action at the necessary pace and scale? And how should businesses engage with policymakers and the general public throughout?

All of these questions and more are explored and answered in the report.