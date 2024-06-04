Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The partnership will ensure that surplus food, which is just past its best-before date but still edible, can be collected from 209 Asda stores.

FareShare will prioritise local food charities for receiving donations, while Olio’s involvement will add more than 680 donation slots to Asda’s scheme, facilitating food redistribution in the absence of charity collection.

FareShare will connect Olio’s ‘food waste heroes’ with local Asda stores to share the surplus food with their communities free of charge. Asda aims to double the amount of surplus food redistributed through this collaboration.

Asda’s food chief commercial officer Kris Comerford said: “Redistributing surplus food continues to be a priority for our business, and we are proud to be continuing the progress we’ve made to date.

“Through our continued work with FareShare, we will continue to prioritise local charities in ensuring they receive food donations first and foremost, while our new partnership with Olio will help us to prevent surplus food from going to waste.”

Since first partnering with FareShare ten years ago, Asda has provided 16,000 tonnes of surplus food, equivalent to more than 38 million meals, redistributed to FareShare’s network of more than 8,500 charities and community groups.

FareShare Go’s head Katie Sadler said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Asda for supporting our mission to ensure no good food goes to waste.

“Waste Heroes can step in to collect unsold surplus instead of letting it go to waste. Asda’s decade-long support of FareShare has helped us rescue millions of meals and help strengthen communities.”

The expanded programme will apply to Asda’s superstores and supermarkets, with a trial programme for Asda’s Express convenience sites.

Asda’s headline commitment to cut food waste in operations and the supply chain is to deliver a 20% reduction by 2025 and a 50% reduction by 2030. Both targets are set against a 2018 baseline.

Food waste challenge

In 2021, food poverty impacted approximately 7% of the UK population, including 12% of children.

An estimated 9.5 million tonnes of food are wasted every year in the UK, while more broadly, more than one-third of all produced food is wasted.

Olio’s co-founder Saasha Celestial One said: “We feel incredibly proud to be working with another retailer that’s making meaningful commitments to fighting food waste and feeding communities – especially at a time when so many in this country are struggling to feed themselves and their families.”

