Auto Trader achieves accreditation for training staff on carbon literacy

Auto Trader, the UK’s largest marketplace for new and used cars, confirmed that it has achieved the Gold Carbon Literate Organisation accreditation from the Carbon Literacy Project (CLP).

The accreditation means that more than 50% of the company’s 1,000 staff members have completed carbon literacy training. Auto Trader is the first FTSE 100 firm to reach this milestone.

Auto Trader’s chief executive Nathan Coe said: “We’re incredibly proud to have reached this important carbon literacy milestone as it represents three years of hard work and dedication from across our business – not only in implementing and delivering the training, but also maintaining our shared commitment and passion for our broader sustainability objectives.

“We take our environmental responsibilities seriously, and although we still have some way to go to reach our carbon targets, we hope we can support others in the process.”

The Carbon Literacy training covers a broad range of climate topics and aims to equip staff with better understanding of carbon impacts of their activities and to inspire individuals to reduce their emissions.

Auto Trader has also funded the development of an “Automotive Carbon Literacy Toolkit” in partnership with CLP. The toolkit was developed in collaboration with other industry firms including Nissan, Marshall Motor Group, Lookers, Motorpoint, AvailableCar, and SYNETIQ. The toolkit is available all organisations working within the automotive industry.

The training programme builds on Auto Trader’s target of becoming a net-zero business by 2040. The company has submitted its targets to the Science Based Target initiative, which are in the process of being validated, and has offset its Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Commenting on the announcement, the CLP’s managing director Dave Coleman said: “The rapid adoption of low and no-carbon vehicles is a vital part of the country’s journey to net-zero.

“This requires not just new types of vehicles, but the understanding needed to buy, sell and support them, and Auto Trader’s accreditation of more than half of its 1000-strong staff body and the resulting gold CLO award, is a hugely impressive achievement and underlines Auto Trader’s low-carbon leadership role in the automotive sector.”

