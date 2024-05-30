Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

M2030 is a carbon reduction platform, helping manufacturers measure, manage and reduce carbon emissions. Last year, ten major UK grocery retailers joined forces with M2030 to reduce their supply chain emissions. These include industry giants such as Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl GB, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Ocado Retail, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

Boots is the first health and beauty retailer to partner with M2030, with plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040.

M2030’s Climate Action Programme supports suppliers to measure their carbon footprint with easily accessible metrics and helps them identify and implement opportunities to reduce their environmental impact. It provides suppliers with access to best-practice projects, learning tools such as webinars and case studies, one-to-one support services, and support in accessing finance.

As part of the collaboration, suppliers to Boots and No7 Beauty Company will have access to M2030’s platform, offering tools, knowledge and funding to support them in decarbonising their business. It has been highlighted to suppliers that cutting carbon can mean improving operational efficiency and decreasing costs.

Boots’ chief customer and commercial officer Steve Ager said: “Operating in a way that cares for the environment has never been more important for Boots and No7 Beauty Company, but we cannot do this without our valued suppliers.”

M2030’s chief executive officer Martin Chilcott said: “These essential tools and resources will assist them [suppliers] in pinpointing areas for improvement and implementing effective measures to reduce emissions, ensuring their efforts align with Boots’ sustainability targets.”

In a survey conducted by the British Beauty Council among 3,000 UK adults, it was found that 41% of consumers experience guilt regarding the negative impact of their beauty and grooming products. Many are prepared to modify their behaviours to alleviate this guilt, highlighting the imperative for businesses in the beauty sector to prioritise sustainability in both their operations and products.

