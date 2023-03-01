Business Leadership Month live blog: edie’s biggest event of the year set to begin in London

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

March 2023 is edie’s Business Leadership Month, with the edie editorial team primed to deliver an array of action-provoking events, articles and interviews over the next 30 days.

You can expect face-to-face and online events; video interviews; written features; downloadable reports; new podcast episodes; guest blogs from thought leaders; breaking news updates and more during the month, all dedicated to defining what sustainability leadership truly means in 2023 and providing you with information and inspiration on being an ambitious and impactful leader. Our theme for the month is ‘Sustainability In Action’.

This live blog is here to help you follow all the latest news and views.

Our biggest event of the year, edie 23, is beginning in central London today (1 March) in a fitting start to Business Leadership Month. We will be convening more than 100 expert sustainability speakers, plus hundreds of attendees and dozens of exhibitors, for two days of keynotes, panels, best-practice case studies and audience-led discussions across three themed stages – Strategy, Net-Zero and Action.

Speakers on the agenda for edie 23 include former Unilever CEO Paul Polman; renowned climate activists Elizabeth Wathuti, Mikaela Loach and Clover Hogan; Climate Change Committee chair Lord Deben; Net-Zero Review author Chris Skidmore MP and Pukka Herbs’ chief executive Anuradha Chugh.

The entire edie team is live on-site at edie 23 to help deliver our biggest event yet. Follow this live blog for all the latest from the conference.

Bookmark this page to stay up to date with this blog.