Now in their 17th year, the renowned edie Awards celebrate the individuals, projects and partnerships driving bold and brilliant climate leadership. The Awards recognise and reward a range of projects, spanning net-zero carbon programmes, green innovations, climate partnerships, social sustainability initiatives, and grassroots change-makers.

The entry deadline is Friday 13 October 2023 . The Awards ceremony will then take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on 6 March 2024.

—Enter the edie Awards here—

This year, the edie Awards will kick off Business Leadership Month – edie’s themed month of content and events which provides a platform for recognition among thousands of businesses and climate experts.

Commenting on the Awards launch, edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “From the great challenges of the cost-of-living crisis to the ongoing battle to reverse climate breakdown and deliver a net-zero future, we’re proud to continue celebrating the best of corporate excellence on sustainability.

“With an esteemed judging panel and a broad spectrum of categories, we can’t wait to recognise and celebrate the people, projects and pioneering organisations who are together transforming business, for good.”

Categories and criteria

The edie Awards recognise excellence across the spectrum of green business; from the best efficiency programmes through to product innovations, from stakeholder engagement and social sustainability initiatives to the people on the ground who are making change happen. Once again, the Awards will be running in the same month as edie’s award-winning flagship event, edie 24.

Categories

Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year

Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Circular Economy Innovation of the Year

Consultancy of the Year

Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year

Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year

Energy Project of the Year

ESG Investor of the Year

Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

Net-Zero Innovation of the Year

Net-Zero Leader of the Year

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year

Product Innovation of the Year

Rising Sustainability Star

SME of the Year

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Sustainability Reporting & Communications

Team of the Year

Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year

Water, Waste & Resource Management

