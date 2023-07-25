Celebrating sustainability leadership: Entries OPEN for edie Awards
The UK's largest and most prestigious sustainable business awards scheme has officially opened for entries, offering organisations and individuals the opportunity to be recognised and celebrated for leading on sustainability, energy and climate action.
Now in their 17th year, the renowned edie Awards celebrate the individuals, projects and partnerships driving bold and brilliant climate leadership. The Awards recognise and reward a range of projects, spanning net-zero carbon programmes, green innovations, climate partnerships, social sustainability initiatives, and grassroots change-makers.
The entry deadline is Friday 13 October 2023. The Awards ceremony will then take place at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on 6 March 2024.
This year, the edie Awards will kick off Business Leadership Month – edie’s themed month of content and events which provides a platform for recognition among thousands of businesses and climate experts.
Commenting on the Awards launch, edie’s publisher Luke Nicholls said: “From the great challenges of the cost-of-living crisis to the ongoing battle to reverse climate breakdown and deliver a net-zero future, we’re proud to continue celebrating the best of corporate excellence on sustainability.
“With an esteemed judging panel and a broad spectrum of categories, we can’t wait to recognise and celebrate the people, projects and pioneering organisations who are together transforming business, for good.”
Categories and criteria
The edie Awards recognise excellence across the spectrum of green business; from the best efficiency programmes through to product innovations, from stakeholder engagement and social sustainability initiatives to the people on the ground who are making change happen. Once again, the Awards will be running in the same month as edie’s award-winning flagship event, edie 24.
Categories
- Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year
- Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year
- Business Leader of the Year
- Circular Economy Innovation of the Year
- Consultancy of the Year
- Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year
- Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year
- Energy Project of the Year
- ESG Investor of the Year
- Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year
- Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
- Net-Zero Innovation of the Year
- Net-Zero Leader of the Year
- Partnership and Collaboration of the Year
- Product Innovation of the Year
- Rising Sustainability Star
- SME of the Year
- Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
- Sustainability Leader of the Year
- Sustainability Reporting & Communications
- Team of the Year
- Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year
- Water, Waste & Resource Management
View the full list of categories and entry criteria here.
Get the recognition that you and your teams deserve for keeping climate action moving in 2023. Enter the 2024 edie Awards here.
Good luck!
