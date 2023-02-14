Chris Skidmore confirmed to speak at edie 23 in London next month

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Chris Skidmore served as a Minster of State at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from December 2018 to July 2019, then again from September 2019 to February 2020.

Last month, the Mission Zero report was published by Chris Skidmore, based on the 1,800 responses from businesses and climate experts, making it one of the largest engagement exercises on net-zero in the UK. It acts as a comprehensive review of the UK’s approach to its net-zero target for 2050, which was deemed unlawful last year following a legal challenge with Friends of the Earth and ClientEarth.

Read the full recommendations from Chris Skidmore’s Net-Zero Review here.

edie can now confirm that Chris Skidmore will be sharing his insights at the flagship edie 23 event in London on 1 March 2023.

Chris Skidmore will appear alongside Ravi Gurumurthy, the chief executive of Nesta, and Catherine Westoby, Head of Net Zero Business Engagement for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (prior to its reshaping last week).

The three speakers will take part in a “your questions answered” net-zero debate, where audience members will have the chance to quiz speakers on the energy crisis, the new policy priorities for the new Department for Energy Security and Net-Zero and any other green policy questions that might arise.

Click here to see the full edie 23 agenda and to book your place.

Chris Skidmore will be joined by the likes of former Unilever chief executive Paul Polman and revered Kenyan youth activist Elizabeth Wathuti, as well as 120+ high-level speakers who will discuss the evolution of corporate sustainability at edie 23 in London next month.

Force of Nature Founder and leading youth climate activist Clover Hogan, Leon Restaurants Co-Founder Henry Dimbleby, Earth on Board Founder Philippe Joubert, and Temask’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Steve Howard are also confirmed among the high-level speaker line-up.

An evolution of the multi-award-winning Sustainability Leaders Forum, edie 23 is the premier annual event dedicated to achieving environmental and social transformations through courageous business leadership. edie 23 will offer up two full days of keynotes, panels, best-practice case studies and audience-led discussions across three themed stages – Strategy, Net-Zero and Action.

Tapping into edie’s award-winning editorial expertise, edie 23 will connect live sessions with news, reports and guides through QR Codes on screen throughout the event and accessible throughout the year.

edie 23 is expected to be at full capacity, with more than 600 business leaders, board-level executives, sustainability, ESG and net-zero decision-makers, finance, communications and procurement experts, NGOs, academics, consultants, tech providers, and entrepreneurs registered to attend the event in March.

Find out more about the event here and secure your place here.

edie’s biggest sustainability event of the year, edie 23, has partnered with leading mental health and wellbeing platform MyMynd to help the event’s audience take control of their mental health and prioritise the wellbeing and energy of their colleagues. Find out more about that announcement here.