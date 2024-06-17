Cleantech in the spotlight: edie launches Innovation Week of online content and events

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The path to net-zero by 2050 requires low-carbon investments to rise from $900bn in 2020 to $5trn annually by 2030. Radical sums of money need to be diverted into emerging markets and scalable, “corporate ready” innovations that can help the private sector meet timebound, climate targets.

Our Innovation Week 2024 campaign will feature a range of new and exclusive online content including a webinar, downloadable report, written analysis, contributed op-eds and a special edition of the long-standing Sustainability Uncovered podcast.

Here are some of the key things you can expect this week.

Free-to-attend webinar on scaling climate innovation

We’re hosting an hour-long webinar on Thursday (20 June) from 2pm BST, convening three guest experts to share heir learnings on scaling low-carbon technologies.

The webinar will be based around three expert presentations which provide examples of best practice and key takeaways for other businesses to explore and unlock innovation. The session will culminate with a live audience Q&A, allowing you to have your green questions answered by our experts.

We’re delighted to have confirmed guest presenters from EIT Climate-KIC, Sustainable Ventures and The Co-op Foundation.

Click here for a full agenda and to register. If you are not able to tune in live, register to receive a recording of this webinar.

New downloadable report

edie will publish a new ‘Innovation in Action’ report, showcasing an array of technologies and processes which are already contributing to some of the most pressing wide-scale transformations needed to deliver a sustainable future. These include decarbonising transport and buildings, conserving and restoring nature and tackling pollution and waste.

The report will also provide a stock take of progress in key innovation areas so far, identifying the gaps and opportunities on the horizon.

Sustainability Uncovered podcast

Hosted in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, the Sustainability Uncovered Podcast is a must-listen for anyone working in or passionate about climate action.

A new episode of this long-running monthly series will be published on Friday (21 June), with guests covering clean technology topics and exploring corporate net-zero transition plans.

Tune in for three new and exclusive guest interviews plus a news debrief from edie’s editor Matt Mace and content editor Sarah George.

Written analysis and features

We’ve set up five new and exclusive guest blogs for innovation week, covering innovation areas ranging from climate-resilient agriculture to low-carbon shipping technologies.

You can also expect new features and analysis from edie’s in-house, award-winning editorial team, including an interview with an energy systems innovation expert from Breakthrough Energy – the energy transition accelerator founded by Bill Gates.

Click here to see all of our Innovation Week 2024 content and events.