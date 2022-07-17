Climate Finance Week: edie kicks off week of exclusive green finance content and events

The creation of a sustainable future will inevitably require a system-wide shift for finance. Actors across the public and private financial space will need to collaborate to move the trillions if the net-zero transition is to be delivered, and will play a key role in determining whether the transition is socially just.

While this may seem a daunting task, it is an absolute necessity to prevent the worst of the climate crisis and to scale solutions to other intersecting environmental and social issues. It also brings new opportunities for innovation, collaboration and value creation.

edie’s Climate Finance Week 2022 (18-22 July) is about making change happen. From furthering discussions on disclosure between investors and companies, to planning green bond launches, to lobbying for more international and national public finance – the week will provide industry updates, thought leadership discussions and practical insights which empower businesses to accelerate the green finance movement.

We will be offering up a plethora of digital content throughout the week – led by a high-level online event, downloadable reports and a dedicated podcast episode. Read on for a full line-up.

The Sustainable Investment Inspiration sessions

Hosted online in association with Inspired Energy, our Sustainable Investment Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to mobilising and scaling up public and private finance to accelerate climate action.

We’ve got a great line-up of speakers confirmed for the event, including experts at Natwest Group, Standard Chartered, and the Green Finance Institute.

What is the role of finance in driving a just transition? What does great collaboration look like – across governments, businesses and investors – to mobilise green finance? And how can companies utilise the latest reporting frameworks and standards to support their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies? Join the discussion around these talking points and many more on Thursday afternoon (21 July) from 12.30pm to 4pm BST.

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style circularity debate; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire zero-waste case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions.

Sustainable Business Covered podcast

During the week, edie will be running a special podcast episode looking at the role of individual impact investing in scaling climate finance, featuring guest speakers from CIRCA5000, the Global Returns Project and more. Watch this space.

Blogs, interviews and features

edie will publish an array of written content across the week, including in-depth features, exclusive interviews and guest blogs. We have blogs lined up from the likes of EY and the FIA European Professional Traders Association (FIA EPTA) and interviews with experts at Scottish Widows, Palladium Group, Bankers for Net-Zero and more.

