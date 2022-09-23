Coalition calls for energy efficiency to play big part in Kwasi Kwarteng’s Mini Budget

The wide-ranging collective – called the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group – includes major consumer groups Citizens Advice and Which?.

It also comprises energy companies EDF and Ovo, financial groups such as the Building Society Association, and local bodies such as Greater Manchester Combined Authority. They are joined by major charities including Age UK, National Trust and Greenpeace.

Another of the signatories, E3G’s senior policy adviser Juliet Phillips, said: “This call-to-action provides evidence of a wide and diverse range of voices standing aligned on what’s needed to cut energy bills, boost energy security and support economic growth.

“The Chancellor can seize the moment at the upcoming fiscal event to supercharge a nationwide home retrofit programme.”

A recent report by Cambridge Econometrics for Greenpeace UK found the adoption of low-carbon heating technologies, energy efficiency measures and the shift towards low-carbon fuels can lead to positive impacts on the economy.

It said the benefits of decarbonising heating in, and improving the energy efficiency of, residential buildings are not just limited to environmental and economic effects.

Decarbonised heating can also cultivate positive social effects, alongside reductions in emissions, gains in employment and the creation of economic output. All in all, the report said economic gains of up to £7bn per year were possible.

Relief scheme

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg delivered a speech on Wednesday (21 September) unveiling a package of new support for households, businesses and public sector organisations facing rising energy bills in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Through a new government Energy Bill Relief Scheme, the government will provide a discount on wholesale gas and electricity prices for all non-domestic customers whose current gas and electricity prices have been significantly inflated in light of global energy prices.

This support will be equivalent to the Energy Price Guarantee put in place for households.

It will apply to fixed contracts agreed on or after 1 April 2022, as well as to deemed, variable and flexible tariffs and contracts.

It will apply to energy usage from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023, running for an initial six-month period for all non-domestic energy users.

The savings will be first seen in October bills, which are typically received in November.