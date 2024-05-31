Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The Stranoch wind farm, situated between New Luce and Barrhill, will feature 20 turbines with a capacity of 102 megawatts (MW) upon completion.

Anticipated to commence operations by late 2026, the wind farm is projected to allocate more than £500,000 each year to support local projects and initiatives through a Community Benefit Fund. During its minimum 30-year lifecycle, this contribution is expected to exceed £15m.

Over the past year, EDF Renewables UK has been preparing the roads in and around the wind farm site. Construction on the Stranoch wind farm commenced earlier this week.

The wind farm’s electricity generation will be partially purchased by supermarket Tesco, powering the equivalent of more than 80 average-sized stores for a year.

Additionally, defence contractor BAE Systems will procure a portion of the electricity to supply around 40% of its UK energy demand. This will facilitate the production of Type 26 frigates, eight global combat ships, for the Royal Navy in Glasgow.

Tesco is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions across its own operations by 2035, whereas BAE Systems has plans to reach net-zero by 2030.

A third corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) will be announced soon to cover the offtake of the remaining electricity generation.

EDF Renewables UK’s chief executive Matthieu Hue said: “At a time when tackling climate change and energy security are at the forefront of all our minds, EDF Renewables UK is pleased to reach this major milestone on Stranoch.

“We are delighted to be working with Tesco on yet another project in Scotland to help the business decarbonise its retail portfolio and look forward to working with BAE Systems for the first time on such a project.”

Through the CPPAs, EDF Business Solutions will provide Tesco and BAE Systems with power balancing and shaping services, facilitating the energy transfer from the wind farm to these companies.

The construction plan

EDF Renewables UK has committed to prioritising engagement with local stakeholders and residents to minimise the project’s impact and has committed to using Scottish and local businesses where possible.

Civil contractors RJ McLeod have completed the enabling works, utilising stone from a local quarry. Family-run I&H Brown will handle the civil engineering works for the construction phase, while Vestas will supply and install the wind turbines.

Powersystems UK will manage the electrical work, including installation, testing and commissioning of the high voltage infrastructure and control building.

