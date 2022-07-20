COP27 Primer: Climate Finance

This report provides a need-to-know “progress update” on the fast-changing world of climate finance from a corporate sustainability perspective. The report will examine how crucial climate finance is in driving the net-zero transition and accelerating sustainable development. Specifically, it will summarise the progress made at COP26 in this area, and the key hopes and expectations as we move towards COP27 later this year.

Against a perfect storm of declining biodiversity, increasing resource scarcity and mounting stakeholder pressure – the investment community must enact an ambitious green recovery plan which accelerates a net-zero, resilient and just transition.

Responding to these external pressures requires radical rethinks and approaches to the way the global population produces and consumes, travels and uses energy. Such a seismic overhaul will require unprecedented sums of money pumped into the green industrial revolution.

This report outlines how efforts to respond to the climate crisis have changed approaches to finance, and whether a green revolution can sweep across the sector to ensure that key targets are met at COP27 later this year.

