The initiative entails a comprehensive overhaul of energy and water consumption practices at St. James’s Gate. Diageo intends to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the site’s direct brewing operations and reduce Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 90%, aligning with the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi)’s criteria.

By 2030, the brewery will implement a renewable energy strategy utilising grid-supplied electrical power, heat pumps and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility. This facility is also anticipated to reduce water consumption for Guinness brewing by 30%.

The decarbonisation project has received Government-backed support from Taoiseach Simon Harris, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke, and the chief executive of Enterprise Ireland Leo Clancy.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Industry is a key pillar of national and global efforts to address climate change, and it is welcome and important that Diageo is showing leadership by decarbonising its operations here in its home city.

“It’s not just a green transformation for St. James’s Gate but a flagship transformation that will send a strong message to the world.

“It also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to businesses, big and small, to make the green transition and to work in partnership to help achieve our climate goals.”

This initiative forms part of Diageo’s broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions globally and in Ireland, in line with its 10-year environmental, social and governance (ESG) action plan.

The company has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in its direct operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030, while reducing its value chain carbon emissions by 50% during the same period.

Diageo’s global chief executive Debra Crew said: “We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St. James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future.”

Diageo is currently preparing a planning application for the decarbonisation project, which will be submitted to Dublin City Council later this year. Prior to submission, the company plans to engage with local communities and representatives to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

The beverage industry’s emissions in 2021 accounted for 1.5 billion tons of CO2, which is equivalent to 3.8% of global emissions. Research found that the industry remains on the verge of missing its 2030 and 2050 climate targets.