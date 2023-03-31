Domino’s sets net-zero target, pilots low-carbon London store

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The fast food giant has published a new sustainability strategy and, under the environment pillar, has unveiled new goals to cut emissions that have been verified by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Against a 2021 baseline, the business will reduce its absolute Scope 1 (direct) and Scope 2 (power-related) emissions by 42% by 2031. Within the same timeframe, it will reduce Scope 3 (indirect) emissions from purchased goods and services by 25%. Purchased goods and services are the business’s largest source of indirect emissions.

The SBTi has verified these targets in line with 1.5C. It has also verified Domino’s Pizza Group’s long-term net-zero target, for 2050, in line with its Net-Zero Standard. This means the business will need to deliver an absolute reduction in emissions across all scopes by at least 90% by 2050, against a 2021 baseline.

The targets apply only to Domino’s in the UK and Ireland. The Australian and US-based arms of the international business have committed to setting SBTi-aligned climate targets but are yet to have them approved.

Test and learn

To test and showcase some of the changes the business will need to decarbonise, such as electric heating and renewable energy procurement, Domino’s Pizza Group is opening a new low-carbon store in Hammersmith. It claims that the store will produce 34% less operational emissions than a comparable, regular store.

Built-in carbon-cutting features at the store include a heat pump; thermal curtains; automatic cold rooms doors and more energy-efficient oven systems. The store will procure 100% renewable electricity and deliveries from the store will be made entirely via e-bike. Domino’s will explore how to add these features to its other new stores.

“This is a brilliant blueprint for the future and we’re looking forward to opening more stores like this one,” said Domino’s Pizza Group’s interim chief executive Elias Diaz Sese.

