Dublin approves climate plan with new 2030 emissions, energy efficiency goals

Ireland has approved the 2023 Climate Action Mandate, which hopes to provide a consistent approach meeting climate goals across the public sector, including a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a 50% improvement in energy efficiency by 2030.

Euractiv

Published 17th May 2023

Actions outlined in the plan include a ban on disposable cups, plates and cutlery outside of clinical and healthcare settings. Private transport is also an area targeted in the mandate, with a plan to phase out parking spaces in buildings alongside a planned promotion of greener transport options such as cycling and shared mobility options.

There is also a push towards further digitalisation in the public sector, eliminating the need for paper-based processes.

The plan was approved late on Tuesday (16 May).

Environment Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan and the Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth, welcomed the Cabinet’s decision.

“Ireland’s public sector is already leading efforts to combat climate change and will go further in coming years, in real and practical ways that will make a difference not just to their workplaces and work practices, but which will help us achieve our overall climate goals,” said Ryan.

The public sector employs an estimated 350,000 people in a country with a population of just over five million, giving it significant purchasing power.

“I particularly welcome the focus on green public procurement within the Strategy since, as a large purchaser of goods and services, the public sector can influence supply chains towards offering greener products through its procurement practices,” said Smyth.

Sophie O’Rourke, EurActiv.com

This article first appeared on EurActiv.com, an edie content partner

