Published every week, this series charts how businesses and sustainability professionals are working to achieve their ‘Mission Possible’ across the campaign’s five key pillars – energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility and sustainability leadership.

Across the UK and across the world, leading businesses, cities, states and regions are turning environmental ambitions into action. Here, we round up five positive sustainability stories from this week.

ENERGY: British Gas introduces low heat pump rate to boost adoption

British Gas has unveiled the UK’s lowest heat pump rate, aiming to make low-carbon technology more affordable and increase its uptake. This new energy offer is available to all British Gas energy customers who purchase any air source heat pump from the company.

For the first year, British Gas is providing a unit rate of just 14p/kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the electricity used to run the heat pump. This initiative could save households up to £450 annually compared to heating a home with a D-rated gas boiler, by leveraging the new rate and capping their gas meter. The savings will be automatically credited to customers’ energy bills each month.

This move addresses the ongoing running costs of heat pumps, making them a more viable and cost-effective option for home heating, while also reducing carbon emissions.

British Gas’ low carbon homes director Gail Parker said: “There is a clear desire amongst UK homeowners to cut their energy bills and act more sustainably, but we need to make low carbon products more affordable.

“Our new leading heat pump offer aims to provide a bigger financial incentive to make the switch to electric – helping to decarbonise home heating and making headway towards the Government’s heat pump target.”

RESOURCES: eBay launches ‘Resell on eBay’ feature to boost circular fashion economy

eBay has introduced a new ‘resell on eBay’ feature, enabling users to list their clothing on the online shopping platform.

The process includes scanning the QR code on a product’s smart label reveals a “resell on eBay” button. Users then authenticate the item through Certilogo’s AI-based system by signing in with their eBay account. After verification, an eBay listing is automatically pre-filled with the item’s details. Users can then edit the listing before posting it for sale.

This innovation, part of eBay’s commitment to promoting the circular fashion economy, integrates with Certilogo’s ‘Secure by Design’ digital ID. Users can access this feature by scanning a product’s smart label.

Italian brand Save The Duck will be the first to pilot the feature, with its connected garments incorporating the resell button starting this May. eBay plans to extend the service to other brands using the Certilogo Digital ID, aiming to make it a default function of its Secure by Design technology.

eBay’s global general manager of fashion Charis Marquez said: “Reducing friction and removing barriers to brands and consumers engaging in recommerce is crucial to fostering a pre-loved fashion marketplace.

“Our new resell feature helps brands keep their product out of landfill, while giving consumers an incredibly easy way to give their item a second life.”

MOBILITY: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team expands use of biofuels in 2024 European season

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, in collaboration with PETRONAS and logistics partners, has announced an extension of its use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) biofuel for the 2024 European racing season. This initiative aligns with the team’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions for race team-controlled activities by 2030.

The team achieved a 67% emissions reduction achieved in the 2023 season. This year, the team will power all trackside hospitality and engineering units exclusively with HVO100, a second-generation biofuel. This move is expected to considerably increase the previous season’s savings.

Additionally, the team’s Mercedes-Benz Actros trucks, which transport the motorhome and race bases, will refuel with HVO100. These trucks travel between 9,000 to 10,000km per season, cutting CO2e emissions by approximately 90% per kilometre compared to traditional diesel.

The carbon savings from the 2024 season will be published after data from all nine European races are analysed.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team’s chief executive and team principal Toto Wolff said: “Fuel innovation sits at the heart of the changes coming to our sport in 2026 and I am proud to lead a team so committed to driving sustainable change.”

THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT: Chessington World of Adventures Resort partners with Raw Charging for EV chargepoints

Chessington World of Adventures Resort has announced a partnership with Raw Charging to install electric vehicles (EV) charging facilities for its visitors at the site.

This forms part of Raw Charging’s partnership with Merlin Entertainments to enhance sustainability and guest experiences at top UK attractions.

The installation includes 12 EV charging bays, and follows the opening of 38 EV charging bays at Legoland Windsor Resort in April 2024.

Chessington World of Adventures is the second site in the collaboration between RAW Charging and Merlin Entertainments. The partnership aims to equip five UK attractions, including Alton Towers Resort and Warwick Castle, with EV chargers.

Chessington World of Adventures Resort’s divisional director Ramesh Ganeson said: “We are delighted that the first phase of our EV charger installation plan has now taken place, allowing us to make lower emission solutions accessible for our guests.

“The partnership with Raw Charging represents a pivotal step in Chessington World of Adventures’ ongoing commitment to reducing our impact on the environment. Through this collaboration we are taking action to help pave the way for a greener future and adding to the experience for our guests.”

SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP: Historic summit on clean cooking in Africa secures $2.2bn

The first-ever Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, co-chaired by Tanzania, Norway, the African Development Bank and the International Energy Agency (IEA) successfully mobilised $2.2bn in financial pledges from governments and the private sector.

With participation from nearly 60 countries and more than 1,000 delegates, the event focused on addressing the urgent need for clean cooking access for more than 1 billion Africans.

The lack of clean cooking access affects around 2 billion people globally, with more than half in Africa. Typically, individuals rely on harmful fuels like charcoal and wood, leading to health hazards, particularly for women and children.

After the summit, the IEA will implement a “double-lock system” to maintain momentum for clean cooking. It will track pledges closely to ensure timely fulfilment and proper allocation, while also convening to engage more partners and generate additional funds. This aims to meet the $4bn annual investment needed by 2030 for universal access to clean cooking in sub-Saharan Africa.

President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan said: “Successfully advancing the clean cooking agenda in Africa would contribute towards protecting the environment, climate, health and ensuring gender equality.

“This Summit underscores our commitment to advancing this agenda and providing a framework towards universal adoption of clean cooking fuels and technologies across the continent.”