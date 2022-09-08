edie and the green economy pays tribute to The Queen

At just after 6.30pm this evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed that The Queen had passed away. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Following the news, edie’s Publisher David Griffiths said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was an inspiration to people the world over, and a longstanding supporter of climate action to protect future generations. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the Royal Family as we give thanks for the selfless contribution of our country’s longest-serving monarch.”

The Queen was a renowned environmentalist, having used many of her speeches to call for better protection of the natural world. Her Majesty had links with more than 600 charities, associations, professional bodies, and public service organisations – including being the patron of the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE), the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

‘Room for hope’

Ahead of last year’s COP26 climate summit, The Queen delivered a video message urging world leaders to “achieve true statesmanship” and create a “safer, stabler future” for the planet.

Her Majesty said at the time: “None of us underestimates the challenges ahead: but history has shown that when nations come together in common cause, there is always room for hope.

“It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit – longstanding written in history books yet to be printed – will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations.

“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today. None of us will live forever. But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”

Charles, Prince of Wales, is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. King Charles III has been one of the world’s most vocal environmental campaigners for several decades, having led and supported a host of climate-focused initiatives, including the Corporate Leaders Group on Climate Change, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, and the recently formed Terra Carta campaign.

Green economy pays tribute

Tributes have poured in from across the green economy following The Queen’s passing.

Scottish Greens Co-Leader Lorna Slater MSP said: “All of us have shared in the pain of losing a loved one in our lives, and at this difficult time for so many, we offer our condolences following the Queen’s passing.

“Since first opening the Scottish Parliament in 1999 she was a frequent visitor to Holyrood, and I am among many here who hold memories of meeting her during her visits to the Chamber over the years.

“She made her mark on history, and we hope people find solace in each other.”

Soil Association chief executive Helen Browning said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with our patron, His Royal Highness King Charles III and the entire Royal Family.

“It is with immense admiration that we reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to the UK and the Commonwealth and we share the nation’s sorrow at her loss. We will celebrate and miss her equally as a remarkable monarch, inspirational woman and a warm and trusted constant across seven decades.”

Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith said: “It is with great sorrow that today we learned of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the United Kingdom’s energy network operators, we send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family on this day of sadness for the nation.”

Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation co-founders Chris and Lorraine Platt said: The Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation is deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. We join the millions of people across the United Kingdom and around the globe in mourning her passing.

Her Majesty has been a bedrock of stability through some of history’s most significant events over the last seventy years. We would like to pay tribute to the lifetime of service she has given to our nation, having reigned for longer than any other Monarch in British history.

Offshore Energies UK acting chief executive Michael Tholen said: “On behalf of all at OEUK, and our member companies, we are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

“We wish to pay tribute to the Queen’s decades of public service and stand with others throughout the country and across the world in mourning.”