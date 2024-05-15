edie Explains: Building Energy Management Systems

edie has partnered with E.ON to produce a new, free-to-download guide to selecting, installing and using building energy management systems (BEMS) to cut emissions and energy costs.

Energy can account for 40% of a building’s running costs over a lifetime.

Facilities managers, energy managers and sustainability professionals at organisations of various sizes and sectors are exploring Building Energy Management Systems to drive down these costs.

But what are the key considerations when selecting, installing and using these Systems? What are the likely business benefits? And how does the business case stack up?

This new edie Explains guide, produced in partnership with E.ON, answers all of these frequently asked questions and more.

Click ‘read the report’ to download your copy of the guide.