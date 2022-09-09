edie Explains: Energy-from-Waste

Energy-from-waste (EfW) refers to a system which transforms residual waste – waste which cannot be reused, recycled or recovered – into energy in the form of electricity and/or heat.

EfW can theoretically be achieved from any waste material that has a calorific value, i.e. any material that isn’t inert. Residual waste can include biomass, materials such as paper, cardboard and food waste and plastics – all of these materials have a potential energy stored within them that could be released and harnessed.

Most of the EfW in the UK is currently produced in the form of electricity. However, more plants are looking to use the heat generated, via combined heat and power (CHP) systems. In addition, innovative technologies can also transform the waste into other energy products such as transport fuels or substitute natural gases.

However, for businesses exploring how they can utilise EfW there is a lot to consider.

