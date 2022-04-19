edie Explains: Net-Zero Business

Organisations looking to understand the various issues surrounding the hot topic of net-zero and how the trend could be impacted by the energy crisis, new legislation and current frameworks and standards, now have access to a crucial new edie Explains guide, which breaks down everything you need-to-know on the topic.

The new business guide, produced in association with edie’s supporting partner South Pole, has been updated at the start of 2022 to account for new developments in regards to COP26 and the Glasgow Climate Pact, impending climate legislation in the UK, the swelling energy crisis and new frameworks for net-zero corporates.

Net-zero is a long-term ambition and required immediate and continuous action. As such, this report provides an in-depth summary of net-zero and the various pathways, as well as how businesses can apply the principles, as well as the potential ever-shifting policy landscape that could impact the concept and how companies can respond.