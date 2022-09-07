edie Explains: Onsite solar for business

What is onsite solar? How does it work? What type of business is onsite solar most suitable for? What are the business benefits of onsite solar? What are the costs of onsite solar? All these questions and more are answered in edie’s latest Explains guide for business.

2021 has been heralded as “potentially the most significant year to date” for the UK’s solar industry, which added 730MW of new capacity, an increase of 36% compared to 2020 levels.

But while solar has been one of the cornerstones of the UK’s low-carbon transition, there are still a lot of considerations and questions businesses must look at, especially right now during the energy cost crisis.

This new edie Explains guide, sponsored by Centrica Business Solutions, outlines all the key considerations, challenges and benefits to installing onsite solar for businesses.

It also features an expert viewpoint Graham Phillips, Head of Solar Sales, Centrica Business Solutions, on how solar can help businesses ease the cost pressures caused by sky-rocketing energy bills.

Click DOWNLOAD THE REPORT to access your version of the edie Explains guide.