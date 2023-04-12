edie Explains: Scope 3 emissions

What are Scope 3 emissions? How are they calculated? How can they be mitigated and reduced? And, what are the business benefits of doing so? This free edie Explains guide gives you everything you need to know.

Simply put, Scope 3 refers to all of the indirect carbon emissions which occur in an organisation’s value chain, which do not relate to the generation of purchased energy. Whilst Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions tend to sit within the organisation, Scope 3 typically sits outside – both upstream and downstream.

Because Scope 3 carbon emissions are so wide-ranging in what they encompass and vary so significantly for different types of organisation, they are the most complex part of

an organisation’s emissions.

However, for most businesses Scope 3 emissions also make up the lion’s share of their total emissions. Many organisations report that 80% of their emissions fall under the auspices of Scope 3 and, for some, Scope 3 accounts for as much as 97% of their overall emissions. Therefore, in the context of the UK government’s 2050 net-zero target, they are arguably the most important emissions to address.

The guide has been produced with assistance from supporting partners CarbonQuota and explains everything you need to know about Scope 3 emissions. It features a viewpoint from CarbonQuota on the importance of data collection and management in order to meet your Scope 3 goals and ambitions.

