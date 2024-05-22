edie Explains: The Circular Economy

This new guide outlines the key business considerations for embracing the circular economy and cutting down on waste.

A circular economy is a regenerative system that looks to optimise the resources we use and keep them in productive loops for as long as possible. These resources include raw materials, products, energy and water.

However, in the current linear economy – where we’ve taken and discarded more than ever before – a lot needs to happen for society to transition to a closed-loop economy that champions reuse, recycling and longevity of products and services.

The private sector will be one of the key drivers to a circular economy, but the transition is no easy task. This new Explains guide, developed with support from Reconomy, offers a deep dive into the key considerations, challenges and opportunities that businesses face on the road to becoming more circular.

In the 2024 update to this guide, edie and supporting partner Reconomy UK outline how the ongoing negotiations for a global Plastics Treaty could impact the circular economy, as well as exploring the ramifications of the UK’s delay to a Deposit Return Scheme.

