edie kicks off week of content and online events dedicated to the circular economy

Circular Economy Week 2022 (20 – 24 May) is edie’s themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to supporting sustainability, energy and resource efficiency professionals in accelerating the transition to an economy free from waste and single-use plastics.

Off the back of negotiations on the UN’s Plastics Treaty, resource efficiency is high on the agenda for businesses.

Circular Economy Week is about making change happen. From embracing circular economy principles, to spurring packaging innovation and driving collaboration across the value chain – the week will provide industry updates, thought leadership discussions and practical insights that empower businesses to accelerate the circular economy.

We will be offering up a plethora of digital content throughout the week – led by a high-level online event, two downloadable reports and a dedicated podcast discussion.

The Circular Economy Inspiration Sessions

This premium online event effectively combines two edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style panel debate on the future of circularity for businesses and the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies on engaging customers with the transition to a closed-loop economy.

Taking place on Thursday 23 May at 1pm, the sessions will provide best practice case studies and engaging insight on how to accelerate the shift to a circular economy.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all sessions on the day. Full details of the events are as below. Registrants will also receive a recording of the sessions following the event.

edie Explains: The circular economy

During the week, edie will publish two reports focused on the circular economy. An Explains guide on everything a business needs to know on the circular economy will launch at the start of the week, followed by a new “blueprint” guide explaining how businesses can eliminate single-use plastics.

Blogs and features

edie will publish an array of written content across the week, including in-depth features, and insightful opinions from thought leaders. Keep an eye out for all of these on the edie site.

Sustainable Business Tracker and exclusive Members content

edie has launched a new quarterly Sustainable Business Tracker and Sector Insight report series for its growing list of members. These new reports are a timely temperature check examining the key challenges and opportunities facing businesses. This latest report is a deep dive into the guidance around science-based targets and carbon offsets. Additionally, the report features an exclusive supplement on the food and drink sector.

edie Members will also be able to access an in-depth feature exploring the latest developments of the Plastics Treaty and what that means for corporate approaches to resource efficiency.

An evolution of edie’s long-running and hugely popular Sustainability and Net-Zero Leaders Clubs, edie Membership offers businesses a curated programme of personalised content, peer-to-peer networking, live events and workshops.

View the full list of membership levels and features here.