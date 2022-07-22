edie launches new business guide on combined heat and power (CHP)

The new guide is free-to-download for edie users and explains everything you need to know about CHP technology. CHP, which converts a single fuel into both electricity and heat in one process, has become a well-proven technology across the world and is now recognised as a viable alternative to centralised energy generation – according to statistics from the UK Government, in 2020, there were 2,659 CHP sites across the country, 81 more than in 2019.

The same statistics show that 15% of UK CHP capacity in 2020 was renewable – using fuels such as biomass, biogas/syngas, waste, and bioliquids. Gas remains the main fuel consumed by CHP schemes, representing 72% of the total in 2020. As such, for businesses pursuing net-zero emissions targets, there is a lot to consider when it comes to CHP.

The UK’s Sixth Carbon Budget, commits the Government to reducing national carbon emissions by 78% from 1990 levels by 2035. One of the key recommendations put forward in the budget is to increase the uptake of low-carbon heat – an area in which CHP has a significant role to play.

So, is CHP right for your business? What are the different CHP technology options, and how do you choose the right one? This updated edie explains business guide has the answers.

Produced in association with Centrica Business Solutions, this 12-page guide provides an end-to-end overview of CHP systems – from the business benefits to key policy updates, this guide’s got it covered.

The report also features an industry viewpoint from Centrica Business Solutions’ head of CHP sales Aaron Parker who said: “By cogenerating heat and electricity on-site you can reduce energy costs by up to 40%, protect budgets from market volatility, reduce grid dependence and deliver a payback within 1-2 years.

“Grid electricity prices are currently around 4 times higher than gas, so using natural gas fuelled CHP to generate on-site electricity and heat/cooling yields a big cost advantage.”

Click here to download the edie Explains CHP guide.