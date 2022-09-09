edie launches new business guide on onsite solar generation

What is onsite solar? How does it work? What type of business is onsite solar most suitable for? What are the business benefits of onsite solar? What are the costs of onsite solar? All these questions and more are answered in edie’s latest Explains guide for business.

2021 has been heralded as “potentially the most significant year to date” for the UK’s solar industry, which added 730MW of new capacity, an increase of 36% compared to 2020 levels.

But while solar has been one of the cornerstones of the UK’s low-carbon transition, there are still a lot of considerations and questions businesses must look at, especially right now during the energy cost crisis.

This new edie Explains guide, sponsored by Centrica Business Solutions, outlines all the key considerations, challenges and benefits to installing onsite solar for businesses.

It also features an expert viewpoint Graham Phillips, Head of Solar Sales, Centrica Business Solutions, on how solar can help businesses ease the cost pressures caused by sky-rocketing energy bills.

The new report is timely. Earlier this week, Liz Truss’s new Government agreed on an energy price freeze to combat the energy crisis, although this won’t be funded by a windfall tax on energy firms, with plans also in place to lift a ban on fracking, set out new licenses for oil and gas exploration and new “pro-economy” review of the net-zero target.

Specifically for businesses, Truss confirmed that the Government will provide “equivalent guarantees” for energy prices for businesses for at least the next six months. This means businesses will see their energy costs capped at the same price per unit that households will pay. This will then be reviewed within the next three months and Truss added that the Government would work beyond the six-month timeframe to support vulnerable sectors like hospitality.

So while the short-term looks a little more secure, many businesses will be turning to onsite solutions to help combat the energy crisis.

Indeed, a new survey of UK manufacturers found that 27% now exploring the funding options for onsite generation.

