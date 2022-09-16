edie launches new business guide on science-based targets on the road to net-zero

This new report acts as an expanded Explains guide focused on science-based targets and the key considerations and actions that businesses will need to introduce to ensure their net-zero targets are aligned with climate science.

Corporate support for science-based emissions targets has grown exponentially in recent years, with more than 1,200 businesses now having verified their targets voluntarily. However, it is clear that more action is needed. Research suggests that unless all large businesses in the UK draw up and implement plans decarbonise in line with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C trajectory within two years, the nation risks missing its long-term net-zero target.

Science-based targets are a set of goals that can be developed by a business to provide it with a clear, time-bound blueprint to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in a way that reflects scientific warnings on the urgent need to act on the climate crisis and reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The definition of a science-based target has remained consistent since the movement emerged in 2015 through the formation of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Targets are considered ‘science-based’ if they are in line with the latest suggestions and requirements from climate science in order to meet the aims of the Paris Agreement. However, the level of ambition of these targets has changed over the years.

As more businesses set net-zero targets the need for a science-based approach to this transition becomes apparent. This guide, sponsored by Carbon Intelligence, outlines how businesses can explore, set and deliver on science-based targets on the road to net-zero.

From assessing the steps a business needs to take to set a science-based target, and indeed what type of science-based target will be set, all the way through to examining the role of Scope 3 emissions on the road to net-zero, this guide explains all the key business considerations.

It also features a deep dive into the SBTi’s new Net-Zero Standard and looks at other frameworks that businesses may also wish to explore to assist their net-zero journeys.

