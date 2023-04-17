edie launches new business guide on Scope 3 emissions

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

What are Scope 3 emissions? How are they calculated? How can they be mitigated and reduced? And, what are the business benefits of doing so? This free edie Explains guide gives you everything you need to know.

—–CLICK HERE TO ACCESS THE SCOPE 3 EMISSIONS GUIDE—-

Simply put, Scope 3 refers to all of the indirect carbon emissions which occur in an organisation’s value chain, which do not relate to the generation of purchased energy. Whilst Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions tend to sit within the organisation, Scope 3 typically sits outside – both upstream and downstream.

Because Scope 3 carbon emissions are so wide-ranging in what they encompass, and vary so significantly for different types of organisation, they are the most complex part of

an organisation’s emissions.

However, for most businesses Scope 3 emissions also make up the lion’s share of their total emissions. Many organisations report that 80% of their emissions fall under the auspices of Scope 3 and, for some, Scope 3 accounts for as much as 97% of their overall emissions. Therefore,

in the context of the UK government’s 2050 net-zero target, they are arguably the most important emissions to address.

The guide has been produced with assistance from supporting partners CarbonQuota and explains everything you need to know about Scope 3 emissions. It features a viewpoint from CarbonQuota on the importance of data management in order to start reducing Scope 3 emissions.

The Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) Net Zero Standard includes the criteria that if a company’s relevant scope 3 emissions are 40% or more of total scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, they must be included in near-term science-based targets. As such, this guide can help businesses that are trying to meet their own science-based targets

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE EDIE EXPLAINS GUIDE.