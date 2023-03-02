edie launches new explains guide on how businesses can become a B Corp

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

B Corp is a certification initiative whereby non-profit B Lab verifies companies across the globe to showcase that they are meeting the highest environmental and social performance standards, not only through their product or service, but across all aspects of their internal and external practices.

There are more than 1,100 B Corps in the UK across 58 industries. Collectively, these companies employ more than 52,000 workers across the nation. Globally, there are more than 6,400 Certified B Corporations in more than 89 countries. The 1,200+ UK firms have combined total revenues of more than £16.2bn and the number of B Corps in the UK has increased by more than 1,400% since 2015. Based on this growth rate trend, there could be more than 7,300 B Corps in the UK by 2025. The UK is, therefore, the fastest-growing B Corp community in the world. Globally, the number of B Corps has increased by more than 315% since 2015

Major organisations that are certified as B Corps include Patagonia (which scored 151.4 points) Ben & Jerry’s (110 points), innocent (105.2 points) the Big Issue Group (97.1 points) and the Guardian Group (86.2 points).

But there are numerous considerations businesses must make when deciding to become a B Corp.

What businesses can become a B Corp? How does the B Corp process work? What is the B Impact Assessment? What are the business benefits of becoming a B Corp? What happens after an organisation has certified?

This new edie Explains guide, produced with support from Seismic, answers all of these questions and more.

As well as answering all the key business questions on how to become a B Corp and the benefits that can bring, it also features case studies and an expert viewpoint from Seismic’s chief impact officer Amy Bourbeau.

“Central to the B Corp movement is a community of progressive leaders who believe business can and should be a force for good,” Bourbeau states in the report. “The growth of the B Corp movement has been phenomenal, the UK community alone has doubled in the last year. As a certified B Corp, not only do you benefit from interaction with 6000+ innovative businesses across multiple industries, but from initiatives and partnerships that are driving change.”

