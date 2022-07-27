edie launches new report exploring efforts to reach net-zero in the manufacturing sector

edie is running a new series of reports looking at how key sectors in the UK economy can decarbonise in alignment with the national net-zero target, while also looking at the net-positive benefits they can create along the way. The first report in this series looked at the public sector (click here to download the report).

For the second in this series, edie explores the drivers, opportunities and challenges facing the manufacturing sector on the road to, and beyond, net-zero.

Manufacturing represents a critical piece of the UK’s net-zero puzzle. But beyond simply ‘reducing’, manufacturing firms also have a key role to play in enhancing the environmental and social sustainability of the communities they serve.

—-CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE MANUFACTURING REPORT—-

Accounting for more than 60% of direct industrial emissions in the UK, manufacturing is an energy-intensive industry and one that has work efficiently to reduce emissions in line with previous UK climate legislation.

But the transition to net-zero emissions is unprecedented and one that will require manufactures to not only decarbonise at a quicker pace, but also engineer and spur the market for green solutions like turbine blades and solar PV panels.

As such, the sector will be a catalyst in the wider net-zero movement and one that can unlock new skills and economic opportunities along the way.

This report aims to highlight the optimism in the sector in not only playing a key role in reaching net-zero, but also contributing to a “net-positive” approach to society, the economy and the planet.

The report has been created in assistance with Verco and uses exclusive results from edie’s sustainability leadership survey of more than 250 sustainability and energy professionals. This manufacturing sector report has also been produced with guidance from in-depth discussions with a steering panel of sustainability experts from a selection of UK and global manufacturers.

Click here to download the report.