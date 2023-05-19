Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme offers a unique opportunity to empower teams, inspire stakeholders and ultimately accelerate decarbonisation across all industries.

KEY DETAILS: Entries for the Net-Zero Awards 2023 are now open . The full list of 16 categories and criteria can be viewed here. The entry deadline is Friday 14 July , with the Awards ceremony taking place on the evening of Wednesday 15 November in London.

“After 16 years of celebrating the very best of sustainable business through our edie Awards, we want to reflect the surge of innovation and corporate action we are now seeing when it comes to accelerating the net-zero transition,” said edie’s content director Luke Nicholls.

“The Net-Zero Awards will recognise excellence across the spectrum of business decarbonisation, and will provide further evidence that net-zero is the catalyst to a cleaner, healthier, more prosperous future for all.”

Categories and criteria

From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.

A total of 16 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year through to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.

Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.

Businesses, projects, consultancies, agencies, public sector bodies, NGOs, and individuals that want to get some well-deserved recognition for their decarbonisation efforts have until Friday 14 July to submit their entries. Each entry costs £247. The same company or project can be entered across multiple categories, and all entrants qualify for a 3-for-2 discount on entries.

Judges and celebration

Those entries will be judged by an esteemed panel of sustainability and decarbonisation experts, hand-picked for their specialist knowledge and experience across all aspects of net-zero carbon business planning and implementation. The full list of Net-Zero Awards judges will be released in due course.

An awards ceremony will then take place at 30 Euston Square in London on the evening of Wednesday 15 November, bringing together business leaders, sustainability and net-zero executives, politicians, NGOs and experts across all aspects of sustainability and decarbonisation.

All the information on how to enter the awards and how to partner with the event to promote the best business decarbonisation, is available on edie’s new Net-Zero Awards website.

Net-Zero November 2023

The inaugural Net-Zero Awards are being delivered as part of Net-Zero November – edie’s flagship month of editorial content and events dedicated to informing, inspiring and empowering sustainability and energy professionals on the road to a net-zero carbon future for business.

The Awards ceremony will be held on the same day as edie’s SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops – a full-day event which brings sustainability and energy practitioners together for a day of co-creative workshops which spark new business ideas and actions on the path to net-zero.

More details on Net-Zero November and the Workshops event will be released in due course.