edie launches two new, free reports on achieving the SDGs

The first of these two reports is entitled ‘Achieving the SDGs: A Blueprint for Business Leadership’.

This edie Insight report, sponsored by Reconomy, seeks to provide combines expert insight with real-life case studies, offering an end-to-end overview of exactly how businesses can advance global progress towards achieving all 17 SDGs by 2030.

The report provides a snapshot of progress against all 17 Goals, outlines the action gaps and states how businesses can deliver the biggest impact. It also features case studies and opinion pieces that are most relevant to edie’s core audience of sustainability and energy changemakers. Each section also pulls out three reasons for hope” where positive progress has been delivered. However, even with these examples the warning signs are clear – the world needs to step up its efforts on the SDGs, with progress on some targets even backsliding as a result of Covid-19.

This report includes an exclusive foreword from Emily Auckland at the UN Global Compact UK, who writes: “As we can see from the insights in this report, the

opportunities to business are numerous and the potential to create value are immense. But only if the ambition is there.”

Download your free copy of this report by clicking here.

Spotlight on innovation

Our second new report this week is entitled ‘Achieving the SDGs: Innovations for People and Planet’.

This report, compiled by edie’s Innovation Partner, Springwise, shines a spotlight on some of the solutions and innovations being developed to address some of the world’s biggest environmental and social challenges. The report provides a much-needed overview of the current innovations and potential technological breakthroughs that could accelerate progress towards each of the 17 SDGs, including hundreds of links and references for readers to explore those innovations further.

Springwise’s chief executive James Bidwell comments: “Since they were adopted in 2015, the UN SDGs have done brilliantly in encouraging many people to talk and think about sustainability. But for all this talking and thinking, it’s often harder to find information on the practical, actionable steps and solutions required to achieve the goals.

“At Springwise, we know that innovation and the world’s innovators are vital for driving positive, sustainable change. We have scoured our global community to discover the innovations showcased in this report. Each one is a solution which will help move the dial on each of the 17 global goals and will

provide valuable inspiration and hope for the next generation.”

Click here to download your free copy of this report.