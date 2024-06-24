edie Net-Zero Awards: Judges Masterclass
Event Date: 09/07/2024 1:00 pm
From breakthrough innovations and technological solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and ambitious energy management initiatives – this is THE awards scheme to have your decarbonisation efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.
A total of 18 categories have been developed for the inaugural Net-Zero Awards. Categories range from the Energy Efficiency Project of the Year and Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year to sector-specifics such as Retailer, Manufacturer and Consultancy of the Year.
Other standout categories include the Net-Zero Strategy of the Year to celebrate ambitious decarbonisations strategies, and the Net-Zero Hero award which will recognise outstanding individual performances when it comes to decarbonising business.
New for this year is a dedicated SME of the Year category, to celebrate the smaller firms taking bold climate action
The Awards are open to all organisations with a UK presence across both the public and private sectors, and of all sizes from SMEs to the large multi-nationals. Winning a Net-Zero Award empowers teams, inspires stakeholders and ultimately accelerates the corporate net-zero transition.
Deadline for award entries is 19 July.
—-ENTER THE NET-ZERO AWARDS—-
We recently announced our expert judging panel who will be presiding over the entries this year, but exactly what makes an entry stand out?
For this 45-minute masterclass we’ve brought together a selection of judges for the Net-Zero Awards 2024 to answer some of your most pressing questions on what makes a good entry.
Hear from long-standing edie judges who can offer their perspective on what they are looking for in entries in order to wow them ahead of the deadline.
CHAIR:
- Matt Mace, editor edie,
SPEAKERS
TBC
Action inspires action. Stay ahead of the curve with sustainability and energy newsletters from edieSubscribe