edie partners with Lloyds Bank to champion sustainable business leadership

The new partnership will see the leading British retail and commercial bank partner with the edie Awards – which are now open for entries – along with a brand-new series of the edie podcast which is due to launch in October.

Commenting on the partnership, edie’s content director Luke Nicholls said: “The climate emergency has grown beyond the choices that any organisation can make in isolation. This is now about entire industries taking decisive, collective to accelerate the race to net-zero emissions and lead us towards a more sustainable future.

“As the UK’s largest sustainable business media brand with almost 25 years’ heritage, we’re keen to shape the future of sustainable business leadership through our rich content and events – Lloyds Bank is the perfect partner to help us do that.”

edie Awards

Specifically, there will be the newly named Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year award at the edie Awards 2023. This special award recognises the organisations that have taken their environmental, social and financial performance to new heights in an effort to achieve a sustainable future, today.

Lloyds Bank’s managing director of sustainability & ESG finance Jonas Persson said: “Lloyds Bank is delighted to be partnering with edie, supporting UK businesses in their transition to a more sustainable future.

“It’s clear that a more sustainable economy promotes the UK’s long-term prosperity, while helping to make our planet more resilient. UK businesses have the chance to power and accelerate this transformation, and seize the huge opportunities presented. We work with our clients, not only to help finance this transition, but also to understand the challenges they face and the business prospects they look to capitalise on.

“We look forward to deepening current relationships and connecting with new businesses through this year’s Sustainability Leaders Awards and beyond.”

edie podcast

In addition, Lloyds Bank will be edie’s partner for a brand-new podcast series being launched in October, as an evolution of the long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast.

The new show will bring a fresh look and feel to climate podcasting, with the edie content and events team taking to a newly built studio for episodes featuring need-to-know industry round-ups, live interviews, listener quizzes and more, from across the world of sustainability and climate action.

Full details on the new podcast series will be announced in October.

ENTER the edie Awards 2023

Now in its 16th year, the world’s largest sustainable business awards scheme – formerly known as the Sustainability Leaders Awards – continues to champion bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

Entries for the edie Awards are NOW OPEN and the deadline for entries is Friday 14 October . The winners will then be revealed at a ceremony in London on 30 March 2023. Click here for full details and to enter.