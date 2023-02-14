edie partners with MyMynd to champion mental health and wellbeing at edie 23

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Through the partnership, MyMynd will host a dedicated Health & Wellbeing Zone at edie 23 which takes place on 1-2 March in London. The Zone will offer group workshops and private, one-to-one consultations which allow business, sustainability and net-zero leaders to discuss how they can improve their mental health and wellbeing, and that of their colleagues.

MyMynd will also offer free online assessments to all edie 23 delegates and select members, with the anonymised results being curated into a post-event report that analyses the state of mental health and wellbeing among the sustainability profession.

Overcoming burnout

Commenting on the partnership, edie’s content director Luke Nicholls said: “The climate crisis and other escalating sustainable development challenges are increasing the risks of poor mental health in the workplace and impacting the accessibility and quality of associated services across the globe.

“Through edie 23, we want to give sustainability and net-zero professionals the tools they need to manage employee wellbeing whilst enhancing their own mental energy and increasing resilience – MyMynd is the perfect partner to help us do that.”

MyMynd’s co-founder and chief executive Henry Majed added: “We’re proud to be partnering with edie to support mental health and wellbeing at edie 23.

“The past two years have placed sustainability issues firmly at the heart of boardroom discussions increasing already demanding and potentially stressful roles. Exhaustion and burnout are on the rise. With a sense of always more to do and our own unforgiving expectations the urge to endure is overwhelming. We’re committed to helping protect and enhance the health and energy of sustainability leaders at edie 23.”

One-to-one consultations

MyMynd is a digital mental health platform that seeks to transform how employees can take control of their mental health. The platform is based around a secure assessment using clinically validated tools. Employees get a detailed understanding of their mental health risks and wellbeing, and users are guided toward resources linked to their specific needs to improve their ability to cope.

The Health & Wellbeing Zone at edie 23 will allow delegates to schedule free one-to-one consultations with MyMynd’s health and wellbeing experts and take part in a choice of two themed workshops taking place across the two days. Delegates will be contacted about how to book consultations and attend the workshops in advance of the event.

An evolution of the multi-award-winning Sustainability Leaders Forum, edie 23 is the premier annual event dedicated to achieving environmental and social transformations through courageous business leadership. Find out more about the event and book your ticket here.

More information on the MyMynd platform and services can be viewed here.